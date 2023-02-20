Week 1 of the XFL is in the books and we’re ready to dig into the statistics. Today we’ll take a look at the pass catchers. No single receiver topped 100 yards, but there were plenty of passes thrown in Week 1 of the XFL. The Sea Dragons and Roughnecks with Ben DiNucci and Brandon Silvers at quarterback were the leaders in pass attempts and yardage, which translated into a lot of opportunities for their pass catchers.
The quarterback play wasn’t great and it’s not going to ever be, but teams didn’t have any preseason games and have been thrown together fairly quickly. There will be better quarterback play and with so many targets up for grabs, receivers are going to start having big games.
Top 5 leaders in receptions are:
Jahcour Pearson, WR, Sea Dragons, 12 receptions
Deontay Burnett, WR Roughnecks, 8 receptions
Blake Jackson, WR, Sea Dragons, 8 receptions
Sal Cannella, TE, Renegades, 7 receptions
Landen Akers, WR, Brahmas, 7 receptions
Top 5 leaders in receiving yards are:
Jahcour Pearson, WR, Sea Dragons, 95 receiving yards
Deontay Burnett, WR, Roughnecks, 90 receiving yards
Jeff Badet, WR, Vipers, 81 receiving yards
Andrew Jamiel, WR, Guardians, 80 receiving yards
Josh Gordon, WR, Sea Dragons, 74 receiving yards
XFL receiving leaders, statistics for Week 1
|Player
|Team
|POS
|REC
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|TGTS
|Yds per tar
|Player
|Team
|POS
|REC
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|TGTS
|Yds per tar
|Jahcour Pearson
|Sea Dragons
|WR
|12
|95
|7.9
|0
|14
|6.79
|Deontay Burnett
|Roughnecks
|WR
|8
|90
|11.3
|1
|12
|7.50
|Jeff Badet
|Vipers
|WR
|6
|81
|13.5
|2
|9
|9.00
|Andrew Jamiel
|Guardians
|WR
|3
|80
|26.7
|1
|4
|20.00
|Josh Gordon
|Sea Dragons
|WR
|6
|74
|12.3
|1
|9
|8.22
|Jontre Kirklin
|Roughnecks
|WR
|5
|71
|14.2
|1
|8
|8.88
|Sal Cannella
|Renegades
|TE
|7
|70
|10
|0
|8
|8.75
|Cody Latimer
|Guardians
|HB/TE
|5
|68
|13.6
|1
|6
|11.33
|Cinque Sweeting
|Vipers
|WR
|3
|64
|21.3
|1
|4
|16.00
|Blake Jackson
|Sea Dragons
|WR
|8
|51
|6.4
|0
|11
|4.64
|Austin Proehl
|Battlehawks
|WR
|4
|49
|12.3
|1
|4
|12.25
|Jalen Tolliver
|Brahmas
|WR
|3
|49
|16.3
|0
|5
|9.80
|Travell Harris
|Roughnecks
|WR
|5
|48
|9.6
|0
|11
|4.36
|Marcell Ateman
|Battlehawks
|WR
|2
|45
|22.5
|0
|4
|11.25
|Deddrick Thomas
|Guardians
|WR
|2
|42
|21
|0
|4
|10.50
|Eli Rogers
|Guardians
|WR
|4
|40
|10
|0
|7
|5.71
|Tyler Vaughns
|Renegades
|WR
|4
|38
|9.5
|0
|5
|7.60
|Fred Brown
|Brahmas
|WR
|4
|36
|9
|1
|4
|9.00
|Landen Akers
|Brahmas
|WR
|7
|35
|5
|0
|7
|5.00
|Brandon Arconado
|Renegades
|WR
|3
|32
|10.7
|0
|5
|6.40
|Hakeem Butler
|Battlehawks
|WR
|3
|32
|10.7
|1
|3
|10.67
|Max Borghi
|Roughnecks
|RB
|4
|32
|8
|0
|4
|8.00
|Deon Yelder
|Brahmas
|TE
|2
|29
|14.5
|0
|2
|14.50
|Martavis Bryant
|Vipers
|WR
|4
|28
|7
|0
|9
|3.11
|Mathew Sexton
|Vipers
|WR
|2
|27
|13.5
|0
|5
|5.40
|Brian Hill
|Battlehawks
|RB
|3
|26
|8.7
|0
|3
|8.67
|Lucky Jackson
|Defenders
|WR
|4
|25
|6.3
|0
|5
|5.00
|Charleston Rambo
|Guardians
|WR
|4
|22
|5.5
|0
|6
|3.67
|Geronimo Allison
|Vipers
|WR
|3
|22
|7.3
|0
|4
|5.50
|Jordan Smallwood
|Renegades
|WR
|1
|22
|22
|0
|1
|22.00
|Jordan Veasy
|Sea Dragons
|WR
|2
|22
|11
|0
|4
|5.50
|Jake Sutherland
|Battlehawks
|TE
|1
|21
|21
|0
|2
|10.50
|Cedric Byrd
|Roughnecks
|WR
|2
|20
|10
|0
|2
|10.00
|Kelvin McKnight
|Sea Dragons
|WR
|4
|19
|4.8
|0
|6
|3.17
|Mister Harriel
|Vipers
|DB
|1
|19
|19
|0
|1
|19.00
|Josh Malone
|Defenders
|WR
|1
|18
|18
|0
|4
|4.50
|Travis Jonsen
|Brahmas
|WR
|1
|17
|17
|0
|3
|5.67
|Charlie Taumoepeau
|Sea Dragons
|WR
|1
|16
|16
|0
|1
|16.00
|Deveon Smith
|Renegades
|RB
|2
|15
|7.5
|0
|3
|5.00
|Josh Hammond
|Defenders
|WR
|1
|14
|14
|0
|2
|7.00
|Ryquell Armstead
|Defenders
|RB
|1
|14
|14
|0
|2
|7.00
|Kalen Ballage
|Brahmas
|RB
|3
|13
|4.3
|0
|4
|3.25
|Ethan Wolf
|Defenders
|TE
|1
|12
|12
|0
|4
|3.00
|Dontez Byrd
|Guardians
|WR
|2
|11
|5.5
|0
|2
|5.50
|Chris Blair
|Defenders
|WR
|1
|10
|10
|0
|1
|10.00
|T.J. Vasher
|Brahmas
|WR
|1
|10
|10
|0
|2
|5.00
|Alize Mack
|Brahmas
|WR
|3
|9
|3
|0
|5
|1.80
|Jacques Patrick
|Brahmas
|RB
|1
|9
|9
|0
|1
|9.00
|Ryan Becker
|Guardians
|TE
|2
|9
|4.5
|0
|2
|4.50
|Ben Putman
|Roughnecks
|WR
|1
|7
|7
|0
|1
|7.00
|Darrius Shepherd
|Battlehawks
|WR
|1
|7
|7
|0
|3
|2.33
|Rod Smith
|Vipers
|RB
|2
|7
|3.5
|0
|2
|3.50
|Mataeo Durant
|Battlehawks
|RB
|3
|6
|2
|0
|3
|2.00
|Dejoun Lee
|Roughnecks
|RB
|1
|4
|4
|0
|1
|4.00
|Juwan Green
|Sea Dragons
|WR
|1
|4
|4
|0
|2
|2.00
|Kareem Walker
|Battlehawks
|RB
|1
|4
|4
|0
|1
|4.00
|Morgan Ellison
|Sea Dragons
|RB
|1
|4
|4
|0
|2
|2.00
|Damion Willis
|Sea Dragons
|WR
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|1.00
|Logan Carter
|Guardians
|TE
|2
|3
|1.5
|0
|3
|1.00
|Stephen Guidry
|Guardians
|WR
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0.50
|DeAndre Torrey
|Vipers
|RB
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1.00
|Jah-Maine Martin
|Guardians
|RB
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1.00
|Sean Modster
|Renegades
|WR
|1
|-2
|-2
|0
|1
|-2.00
|Nate Becker
|Renegades
|TE
|1
|-3
|-3
|0
|1
|-3.00