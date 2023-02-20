 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

XFL receiving leaders, statistics for Week 1

We take a look at which XFL pass catchers lead the league in yards and receptions

&nbsp;Josh Gordon #0 of the Seattle Sea Dragons celebrates with teammates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the DC Defenders during the first half of the XFL game at Audi Field on February 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Week 1 of the XFL is in the books and we’re ready to dig into the statistics. Today we’ll take a look at the pass catchers. No single receiver topped 100 yards, but there were plenty of passes thrown in Week 1 of the XFL. The Sea Dragons and Roughnecks with Ben DiNucci and Brandon Silvers at quarterback were the leaders in pass attempts and yardage, which translated into a lot of opportunities for their pass catchers.

The quarterback play wasn’t great and it’s not going to ever be, but teams didn’t have any preseason games and have been thrown together fairly quickly. There will be better quarterback play and with so many targets up for grabs, receivers are going to start having big games.

Top 5 leaders in receptions are:

Jahcour Pearson, WR, Sea Dragons, 12 receptions
Deontay Burnett, WR Roughnecks, 8 receptions
Blake Jackson, WR, Sea Dragons, 8 receptions
Sal Cannella, TE, Renegades, 7 receptions
Landen Akers, WR, Brahmas, 7 receptions

Top 5 leaders in receiving yards are:

Jahcour Pearson, WR, Sea Dragons, 95 receiving yards
Deontay Burnett, WR, Roughnecks, 90 receiving yards
Jeff Badet, WR, Vipers, 81 receiving yards
Andrew Jamiel, WR, Guardians, 80 receiving yards
Josh Gordon, WR, Sea Dragons, 74 receiving yards

Player Team POS REC YDS AVG TD TGTS Yds per tar
Jahcour Pearson Sea Dragons WR 12 95 7.9 0 14 6.79
Deontay Burnett Roughnecks WR 8 90 11.3 1 12 7.50
Jeff Badet Vipers WR 6 81 13.5 2 9 9.00
Andrew Jamiel Guardians WR 3 80 26.7 1 4 20.00
Josh Gordon Sea Dragons WR 6 74 12.3 1 9 8.22
Jontre Kirklin Roughnecks WR 5 71 14.2 1 8 8.88
Sal Cannella Renegades TE 7 70 10 0 8 8.75
Cody Latimer Guardians HB/TE 5 68 13.6 1 6 11.33
Cinque Sweeting Vipers WR 3 64 21.3 1 4 16.00
Blake Jackson Sea Dragons WR 8 51 6.4 0 11 4.64
Austin Proehl Battlehawks WR 4 49 12.3 1 4 12.25
Jalen Tolliver Brahmas WR 3 49 16.3 0 5 9.80
Travell Harris Roughnecks WR 5 48 9.6 0 11 4.36
Marcell Ateman Battlehawks WR 2 45 22.5 0 4 11.25
Deddrick Thomas Guardians WR 2 42 21 0 4 10.50
Eli Rogers Guardians WR 4 40 10 0 7 5.71
Tyler Vaughns Renegades WR 4 38 9.5 0 5 7.60
Fred Brown Brahmas WR 4 36 9 1 4 9.00
Landen Akers Brahmas WR 7 35 5 0 7 5.00
Brandon Arconado Renegades WR 3 32 10.7 0 5 6.40
Hakeem Butler Battlehawks WR 3 32 10.7 1 3 10.67
Max Borghi Roughnecks RB 4 32 8 0 4 8.00
Deon Yelder Brahmas TE 2 29 14.5 0 2 14.50
Martavis Bryant Vipers WR 4 28 7 0 9 3.11
Mathew Sexton Vipers WR 2 27 13.5 0 5 5.40
Brian Hill Battlehawks RB 3 26 8.7 0 3 8.67
Lucky Jackson Defenders WR 4 25 6.3 0 5 5.00
Charleston Rambo Guardians WR 4 22 5.5 0 6 3.67
Geronimo Allison Vipers WR 3 22 7.3 0 4 5.50
Jordan Smallwood Renegades WR 1 22 22 0 1 22.00
Jordan Veasy Sea Dragons WR 2 22 11 0 4 5.50
Jake Sutherland Battlehawks TE 1 21 21 0 2 10.50
Cedric Byrd Roughnecks WR 2 20 10 0 2 10.00
Kelvin McKnight Sea Dragons WR 4 19 4.8 0 6 3.17
Mister Harriel Vipers DB 1 19 19 0 1 19.00
Josh Malone Defenders WR 1 18 18 0 4 4.50
Travis Jonsen Brahmas WR 1 17 17 0 3 5.67
Charlie Taumoepeau Sea Dragons WR 1 16 16 0 1 16.00
Deveon Smith Renegades RB 2 15 7.5 0 3 5.00
Josh Hammond Defenders WR 1 14 14 0 2 7.00
Ryquell Armstead Defenders RB 1 14 14 0 2 7.00
Kalen Ballage Brahmas RB 3 13 4.3 0 4 3.25
Ethan Wolf Defenders TE 1 12 12 0 4 3.00
Dontez Byrd Guardians WR 2 11 5.5 0 2 5.50
Chris Blair Defenders WR 1 10 10 0 1 10.00
T.J. Vasher Brahmas WR 1 10 10 0 2 5.00
Alize Mack Brahmas WR 3 9 3 0 5 1.80
Jacques Patrick Brahmas RB 1 9 9 0 1 9.00
Ryan Becker Guardians TE 2 9 4.5 0 2 4.50
Ben Putman Roughnecks WR 1 7 7 0 1 7.00
Darrius Shepherd Battlehawks WR 1 7 7 0 3 2.33
Rod Smith Vipers RB 2 7 3.5 0 2 3.50
Mataeo Durant Battlehawks RB 3 6 2 0 3 2.00
Dejoun Lee Roughnecks RB 1 4 4 0 1 4.00
Juwan Green Sea Dragons WR 1 4 4 0 2 2.00
Kareem Walker Battlehawks RB 1 4 4 0 1 4.00
Morgan Ellison Sea Dragons RB 1 4 4 0 2 2.00
Damion Willis Sea Dragons WR 1 3 3 0 3 1.00
Logan Carter Guardians TE 2 3 1.5 0 3 1.00
Stephen Guidry Guardians WR 2 2 1 0 4 0.50
DeAndre Torrey Vipers RB 1 1 1 0 1 1.00
Jah-Maine Martin Guardians RB 1 1 1 0 1 1.00
Sean Modster Renegades WR 1 -2 -2 0 1 -2.00
Nate Becker Renegades TE 1 -3 -3 0 1 -3.00

