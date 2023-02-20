XFL receiving leaders, statistics for Week 1

Week 1 of the XFL is in the books and we’re ready to dig into the statistics. Today we’ll take a look at the pass catchers. No single receiver topped 100 yards, but there were plenty of passes thrown in Week 1 of the XFL. The Sea Dragons and Roughnecks with Ben DiNucci and Brandon Silvers at quarterback were the leaders in pass attempts and yardage, which translated into a lot of opportunities for their pass catchers.

The quarterback play wasn’t great and it’s not going to ever be, but teams didn’t have any preseason games and have been thrown together fairly quickly. There will be better quarterback play and with so many targets up for grabs, receivers are going to start having big games.

Top 5 leaders in receptions are:

Jahcour Pearson, WR, Sea Dragons, 12 receptions

Deontay Burnett, WR Roughnecks, 8 receptions

Blake Jackson, WR, Sea Dragons, 8 receptions

Sal Cannella, TE, Renegades, 7 receptions

Landen Akers, WR, Brahmas, 7 receptions

Top 5 leaders in receiving yards are:

Jahcour Pearson, WR, Sea Dragons, 95 receiving yards

Deontay Burnett, WR, Roughnecks, 90 receiving yards

Jeff Badet, WR, Vipers, 81 receiving yards

Andrew Jamiel, WR, Guardians, 80 receiving yards

Josh Gordon, WR, Sea Dragons, 74 receiving yards