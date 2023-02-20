Eric Bieniemy, NBA All-Star Weekend and Tiger Woods main topics on latest episode of GoJo Podcast

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles, taking home their second championship in the past four seasons. There were talks of Andy Reid stepping away and retiring after his second Super Bowl win, a move that could open up a lane for OC Eric Bieniemy to take over. Instead, a week later, Bieniemy left Kansas City to become the OC for the Washington Commanders, a lateral move that shocked many around the NFL community.

The move is a huge win for the Commanders but a perplexing one by the Chiefs, who won’t have Reid around as coach forever. Washington’s offense should look much better and you have to wonder if Kansas City’s will regress despite still having Patrick Mahomes and Reid at the helm.

On the latest episode of the GoJo Podcast, Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon discuss this move by Bieniemy. The two also go over what was a lackluster NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City and the return of Tiger Woods in the Genesis Invitational. You can find the video at the link below.

Plus ... the XFL is back, BABY!!!

a lemon fight over a beer snake?



the @XFL2023 is BACK pic.twitter.com/vRnmtXqrAl — GoJo Show (@GoJoShow) February 20, 2023

