Opening odds for Week 2 of the 2023 XFL season

The 2023 XFL Season kicked off in thrilling fashion last weekend as the D.C. Defenders, St. Louis BattleHawks, Arlington Renegades, and Houston Roughnecks all picked up a win in the debut of the league’s third iteration. The action started off quickly with the Renegades rallying from a 14-3 halftime deficit to thwart the Vegas Vipers 22-20, while the Defenders ended the Week 1 slate with a comeback victory of their own, clinching a 22-18 win over the Seattle Sea Dragons.

XFL action returns with the next slate of games just around the corner. St. Louis and Seattle open the week on Thursday with a game on FX. DC and Vegas then play on Saturday on FX and the remaining four teams play on Sunday on ESPN and ESPN2. Here are the opening odds for Week 2 of the XFL season over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

St. Louis BattleHawks at Seattle Sea Dragons

Point spread: Sea Dragons -3

Total: 37.5

Moneyline: Sea Dragons -135, BattleHawks +115

D.C. Defenders at Vegas Vipers

Point spread: Vipers -2.5

Total: 37.5

Moneyline: Vipers -135, Defenders +115

San Antonio Brahmas at Orlando Guardians

Point spread: Brahmas -3.5

Total: 38

Moneyline: Brahmas -155, Guardians +135

Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks

Point spread: Rougnecks -3

Total: 38.5

Moneyline: Rougnecks -175, Renegades +150