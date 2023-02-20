Canelo Alvarez to fight in Jalisco, Mexico in May, opponent likely John Ryder

After more than a decade away from his native Mexico, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has announced his next championship bout will be in his hometown of Jalisco, Mexico on May 6.

El boxeador más grande de México regresa a casa para pelear por Jalisco y celebrar contigo sus 200 años libre y soberano. Escucha esta sorpresa y compártela: pic.twitter.com/j4bykSJe1A — Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) February 20, 2023

Translated: The greatest boxer in Mexico returns home to fight for Jalisco and celebrate with you his 200 years free and sovereign.

The Mexican state of Jalisco is celebrating its 200th birthday in 2023, with June 16 declared as the official anniversary. It appears the fight won’t take place on that exact date, it will be somewhere in that vicinity and part of 200th anniversary celebration.

Canelo’s most likely opponent is John Ryder, who is 32-5 and holds the WBO World Super Middleweight belt currently after stopping Zach Parker in November. The southpaw from London has fought his last two bouts in his native country, but will be a massive underdog to a national hero during a state holiday.

The venue will be Estadio Jalisco, which is home of Atlas in Liga MX and also held Mexican giant CD Guadalajara until 2010. The venue also sits at over 5100 feet of elevation, which should place a premium on fight conditioning.