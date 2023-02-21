What February 20 results mean for Kansas, TCU, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, others in 2023 bracketology

Only a few games remain before we head into the conference tournaments, and Monday saw a top-25 matchup as TCU hosted Kansas and a make-or-break game between two more Big 12 teams hoping to make it into the tournament. Let’s take a look at how the results of these games affected bracketology projections this week.

Key games for bracketology

TCU 58, Kansas 63

TCU kept Kansas within one score on the road earlier this season, but weren’t able to pull it off at home. It was a close game against a projected one-seed, and this marked a big win for the Jayhawks over a top-25 TCU. The Frogs shouldn’t take much of a hit from a close loss to Kansas, though they may have benefited from a win in this situation. They’ll remain around a 6-seed with the loss, and their toughest opponent in the next three games will be No. 6 Texas. Kansas has all but locked in their top-seeded position for March.

Bubble Watch

West Virginia 85, Oklahoma State 67

The Mountaineers entered the game as 5-point favorites and blew the Cowboys away on their home court. Oklahoma State was in Joe Lunardi’s last four byes, dropping down after a loss to TCU. They’ll find themselves right on the bubble after this, cursed by a very good conference. They were able to beat the Mountaineers earlier this season, but two of the last three teams they’ll face this season are ranked. Their chances at March are looking slim.

West Virginia was in ESPN’s last four in despite their conference record, and gets a play-in game at CBS and move to the last four byes at ESPN. They should find themselves in a more secure position moving forward in this week’s projections after a big win.