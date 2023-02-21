Liverpool vs. Real Madrid: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

We have a rematch of last year’s Champions League final in this year’s Round of 16 when Liverpool face Real Madrid at Anfield. Los Blancos defeated the Reds 1-0 in last year’s final match but Liverpool are looking for revenge this time around. Fans and bettors can catch the action on TV on CBS or livestream the match on Paramount+ or fuboTV.

Let’s take a closer look at Tuesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Liverpool v. Real Madrid

Date: Tuesday, February 21

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Liverpool: +130

Draw: +265

Real Madrid: +200

Moneyline pick: Draw +265

Both clubs are coming off wins in league play Saturday so they’ll have some momentum for this clash. This is a rivalry that has started picking up in recent years, with Real Madrid and Liverpool meeting in two UCL finals since 2018. The sides also met in 2020-21 in the quarterfinal round, with Real Madrid advancing on aggregate 3-1.

Karim Benzema’s status is a bit uncertain but Real Madrid have plenty of attacking options to push Liverpool’s back line. Aurelien Tchouameni is out for Los Blancos. Darwin Nunez could be limited for Liverpool with a shoulder issue.

You can expect Real Madrid, and Vinicius Jr. specifically, to test Liverpool wingback Trent Alexander-Arnold. If he gets a card, he’ll be out for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. We’ll see how Jurgen Klopp’s side adjust to contain this Real Madrid attack. On the flip side, Mohamed Salah has quietly scored 18 goals for Liverpool across all competitions and remains a star in the final third. Can he break a Real Madrid defense which has allowed just 17 goals in 22 league games?

I believe both sides will be somewhat cautious to start out here, and both should be able to match the other’s tactics well. A draw feels like the right result in the first leg of this massive Round of 16 clash.