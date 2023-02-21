Breaking down Hawks odds to make the playoffs at All-Star break

The Hawks were not playing their best basketball heading into the NBA All-Star break, going just 5-8 over their last 13. But if the season ended today, they would be in a play-in game. Here is a look at whether they’ll make the playoffs. Odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks playoff odds: Yes (-155), No (+125)

Atlanta has been a .500 team this season. Outside of a five-game winning streak in January and a four-game losing streak in December, the Hawks avoided big ebbs and flows. De’Andre Hunter’s emergence could prove key down the stretch; the forward has poured in 20+ points in five of his last seven games, giving Atlanta a legit No. 3 scoring threat.

The Hawks will have to hold off the Wizards and Raptors, who are both within a game of them in order to hold onto a home play-in game. Both those teams are surgin; Toronto went 5-1 in its last six before the break and Washington went 10-4 in its last 14. In other words, Atlanta has little margin for error if it wants a home game in the play-in.

Pick: Yes (-155)

The Wizards and Raptors’ momentum notwithstanding, the Hawks are built better to win in the playoffs and have avoided big ups and downs this season. If Hunter continues to provide top-3 scoring night after night, Atlanta has a good chance of hosting a play-in and punching its ticket to the final field of eight.