Breaking down Lakers odds to make the playoffs at All-Star break

At 27-32, the Lakers have limped into the All-Star break and sit in 13th in the Western Conference. Thus far, LeBron James breaking the all-time scoring record has been the highlight of their season. Here is a look at whether the Lakers will make the playoffs. You can find their odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers playoff odds: Yes (+155), No (-195)

While the Lakers have been inconsistent this season, they do sit just two games back of the 10th and final spot in the playoffs, which would get them a play-in game berth. However, the fact that the West’s 3 through 13 seeds are separated by just six games means it’s going to be a jumbled mess down the stretch. Most immediately, L.A. would have to jump the Blazers, Jazz, and Thunder to sneak in.

The Lakers jettisoned Russell Westbrook and brought back D’Angelo Russell at the trade deadline, which should make the offense more efficient. It remains to be seen, though, if that will be enough to move the needle in a hotly contested race for the final few seeds in the conference. PlayoffStatus.com lists the Lakers as having just a 15% chance of making the playoffs. Unsurprisingly, the Nuggets are their most likely first-round matchup.

Pick: No (-195)

L.A. faces an uphill climb to even get a shot at the play-in game. The Lakers would have to jump multiple teams. Then, they would likely have to win a road play-in game to advance to the final playoff field. While James has done more with less before, the team’s inconsistent play does not breed confidence heading into the stretch run.