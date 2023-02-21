Breaking down Warriors odds to make the playoffs at All-Star break

Less than a year removed from yet another NBA title, the Golden State Warriors find themselves on the fringe of the playoff picture. Stephen Curry & Co. are just 29-29, currently in ninth place in the Western Conference. Here is a look at whether they will make the playoffs. You can find the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors playoff odds: Yes (-240), No (+180)

Curry and Andrew Wiggins have missed considerable time this season, so it’s no mystery why Golden State has struggled in a Western Conference with very few truly bad teams. The championship DNA is still there, one would presume, but the team needs to get healthy over the last 24 games of the regular season. That being said, the Warriors are just 2.5 games back of the No. 4 seed in the conference, albeit behind five teams to get there.

They will have to topple the Pelicans, Timberwolves, Jazz, and Thunder among others to ensure their spot in the playoff field. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will have to step up in Curry’s absence and the team will have to hope the point guard is able to come back sooner rather than later; his timetable for return is currently unclear. PlayoffStatus.com projects the Warriors as having a 45% chance of reaching the playoffs with the Nuggets and Grizzlies being their most likely first-round opponents.

Pick: Yes (-240)

Even with how banged up they’ve been, it’s hard to imagine the Warriors missing the playoffs this season. They are right in the thick of the playoff picture and may not even have to play a play-in game in order to make the field. If Curry misses the rest of the regular season, there’s a good chance they’ll still have to survive a play-in game, but this team has played in more pressure-packed situations and can be relied upon to at least make it to the dance.