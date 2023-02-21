Breaking down Raptors odds to make the playoffs at All-Star break

At this point, it seems like a fair bet the Raptors will be playing in a play-in game with a playoff berth on the line. Here is a look at whether the Eastern Conference’s current No. 10 seed will make the final playoff field. Odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors playoff odds: Yes (+165), No (-205)

Toronto headed into the All-Star Break winning five of its last six games, surging in the standings. The Raptors also acquired C Jakob Poeltl, which should greatly improve their interior defense and elevate their overall defense. Whether they will be able to improve upon their 19th-ranked scoring offense, though, remains to be seen.

They are in immediate competition with the Bulls (who they lead by two games), Wizards, and Hawks, each of whom they trail by one game or less. They trail the Knicks and Heat by 4.5 and 4 games respectively, so unless they stay red hot, it appears likely the Raptors will be in a play-in game. If they are able to move up at least one spot to make that matchup likely against Washington or Atlanta, they have an excellent chance of advancing.

Pick: Yes (+165)

The Raptors have been playing their best basketball of the season over the last couple weeks and just added a legit interior defender. A balanced scoring attack in which seven players average double figures, led by Pascal Siakam who is pouring in 25.2 per night, will allow them to withstand runs and win a play-in game en route to the final playoff field.