Breaking down Kings odds to make the playoffs at All-Star break

The Sacramento Kings cruised into the All-Star Break at 32-25, the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, so of course they’re going to make the playoffs, right?...right? Here is a look at their playoff chances. You can find odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings playoff odds: Yes (-400), No (+300)

The Kings have been one of the NBA’s pleasant surprises this season, sustaining success to the point they must be taken seriously as being playoff caliber. Despite the first-half success, Sacramento holds just a three-game lead over the No. 7 seed right now, meaning the Kings are just three games clear of playing a win-or-go-home play-in game. Still, PlayoffStatus.com lists them as having an 88% chance of reaching the final playoff field.

To do so, they’ll have to hold off a myriad of teams including the Clippers, Suns, Mavericks, and Pelicans. They will have to right the ship after going just 6-7 over their final 13 games. Sacramento’s top six of De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Malik Monk, and Keegan Murray is really solid. But Sac Town is going to have to find more depth in order to launch a deep playoff run.

Pick: No (+300)

It is certainly likelier than not that the Kings will make the playoffs, but at a 3-to-1 payout, this is the play. The relative inexperience of the entire roster coupled with the very real chance they could fall into a play-in game scenario makes a Kings second-half collapse likely enough to take a shot at favorable plus money.