Breaking down Bulls odds to make the playoffs at All-Star break

The Bulls are a full two games out of the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference, but still have a shot at a play-in game berth this season. Here is a look at whether they will make the playoffs. Odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls playoff odds: Yes (+450), No (-700)

According to PlayoffStatus.com, the Bulls have just a 7% chance at reaching the final playoff field of eight in the Eastern Conference. It’s hard to disagree after watching Chicago limp into the All-Star Break losers of six straight games. Even as DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine fill up the stat sheet, averaging a combined 49.4 points per game, the team can’t seem to find ways to win.

Chicago will have to jump at least the surging Raptors who won five of six headed into the break, while still holding off the Pacers. But a lack of scoring options outside of DeRozan and LaVine makes the offense predictable and there just might not be enough wins to find on the schedule to land the Bulls in the playoffs.

Pick: No (-700)

There is little reason to believe the Bulls will end up in the playoffs this season. The Raptors, who they are in direct competition with, are hot while Chicago is cold. While they may be able to hold off the Pacers who went 3-16 in its final 19 games before the All-Star Break, it’s hard to imagine the Bulls both jumping Toronto and then pulling of an upset in a road play-in game.