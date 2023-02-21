Picks, predictions for Baylor vs. Kansas State on Tuesday, February 21

Two Big 12 powerhouses meet as Baylor takes on Kansas State on Tuesday, February 21 from the Bramlage Coliseum. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Baylor vs. Kansas State odds

Spread: Baylor -1.5

Over/Under: 148

Moneyline: Baylor -130, K-State +110

Baylor (20-7, 9-5 Big 12) is coming off a rollercoaster 87-71 loss to Kansas on Saturday, a game in which the Jayhawks rallied to outscore the Bears 55-26 in the second half. The loss bumped up Kansas to a first-place tie with Texas Tech atop the conference, while Baylor remains in sole possession of the third-place spot and just a game behind the aforementioned two programs. To keep pace in a deep conference, the Bears have a shot at avenging their 97-95 loss to Kansas State earlier this season. Baylor is averaging 78.5 PPG (35th in the nation) while limiting their opponents to 69.7 PPG.

Kansas State (20-7, 8-6 Big 12) got back in the win column after besting Iowa State 61-55 on Saturday, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Avoiding easy giveaways proved to be the x-factor for the Wildcats, who had surrendered 84 turnovers over their last five games before Saturday’s win over the Cyclones. As they currently sit in fourth place in the Big 12, Kansas State has a chance to sweep the season series over the Bears come Tuesday night. The Wildcats are averaging 75.4 PPG while surrendering 68.1 PPG.

The Pick: Kansas State +1.5

The Wildcats have fared much better against the spread this season and have held up well when playing at home. Kansas State is 18-9 overall and 11-4 versus the spread on their homecourt and should have some success against a Bears defense that is giving up an opponent field goal percentage of 45.0 percent while conceding 31.5 rebounds per game as a unit. Kansas State should benefit from the second chance opportunities, and while Baylor will keep it close, the Wildcats should edge them out at home.