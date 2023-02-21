Picks, predictions for Tennessee vs. Texas A&M on Tuesday, February 21

Tennessee faces Texas A&M from College Station on Tuesday, February 21. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M odds

Spread: Texas A&M -2.5

Over/Under: 129.5

Moneyline: TAMU -140, Tennessee +120

Tennessee (20-7, 9-5 SEC) is coming off a 66-54 upset loss to Kentucky at Rupp Arena, marking the Volunteers’ third straight road loss. They have not won on the road since a 77-56 win at LSU on Jan. 21, having fallen to Florida and at Vanderbilt before their latest loss to the Wildcats. The Volunteers, who have the nation’s third-best defense in limiting opponents to 56.7 PPG, are just 4-4 away from Thompson-Boling Arena this season and have yet to prove to be a consistent team when facing their opponents away from their home court. Additionally, senior Josiah-Jordan James (left ankle sprain) and freshman forward Julian Phillips (hip flexor strain) are day-to-day with injuries and respective game-time decisions against the Aggies.

Texas A&M (20-7, 12-2 SEC) is riding a five-game winning streak as they sit in second place in the SEC, with their latest victory coming by way of a 69-60 win over Missouri on Saturday. The Aggies have proven to be near perfect when at College Station, boasting a 13-1 overall record at home this year. They are averaging 74.3 PPG this season and limiting their opponents to 65.9 PPG in the same time span, and after having won seven of their past eight games and five in a row, appear to be cruising towards a March Madness appearance after being left out last season.

The Pick: Texas A&M -2.5

The Aggies are 18-9 versus the spread this season, including a 5-0 record amid their current five-game winning streak. The Volunteers have yet to prove to be a consistent team on the road this season, sitting at just .500 away from Thompson-Boling Arena and 5-8 versus the spread respectively. The Aggies are a much better roster than the last three opponents that have bested Tennessee and should be equipped to notch another home win in this matchup.