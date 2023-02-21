Picks, predictions for Marquette vs. Creighton on Tuesday, February 21

The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles look to grab another win over the No. 19 Creighton Bluejays in a high-stakes Big East matchup on Tuesday, February 21. The game will air on Fox Sports 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Marquette vs. Creighton odds

Spread: Creighton -5.5

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: Creighton -215, Marquette +185

Marquette (21-6, 13-3 Big East) won a thriller over Xavier last week and now sits atop the conference standings. Sitting at 12th at KenPom and third in adjusted offensive efficiency, the Eagles average 80.7 points per game (19th in the nation) on a 49.4% clip (5th in the nation). They get plenty of ball movement, averaging 17.7 assists per night (7th in the nation) and have won seven of their last eight games and are projected to be a four-seed in March.

Creighton (18-9, 12-4 Big East) is fresh off a win over St. John’s and have won nine of their last 10 games. The Bluejays rank 10th overall at KenPom and 11th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Creighton fell to Marquette earlier this season, 69-58, in Milwaukee, but have lost just a single game on their home court this season. They are projected to be a five-seed in the tournament.

The Pick: Marquette +5.5

Creighton can definitely win this game, but the Eagles will be able to cover this spread. They showed out against a very good Xavier team last week, coming from behind and closing out the win in crunch time, and their high-scoring offense will keep them in the game. I’ll take Marquette to cover.