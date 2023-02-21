Picks, predictions for Indiana vs. Michigan State on Tuesday, February 21

The No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers head to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday, February 21. The game will air on ESPN at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Indiana vs. Michigan State odds

Spread: Michigan State -3

Over/Under: 137

Moneyline: MSU -155, Indiana +135

The Hoosiers (19-8, 10-6 B1G) grabbed a comeback win over Illinois in their latest appearance and sit at third place in conference standings. They sit at 19th in KenPom rankings, but have struggled on the road this season, going just 4-6. They bring a strong squad on both sides of the court — they score 75.8 points (82nd in the nation) at a 49.2% rate (6th in the nation), and hold opponents to just 40.8% shooting (40th in the nation) and put up 5.3 blocks per game (10th in the nation). Joe Lunardi has them at a four-seed for March.

The Spartans (16-10, 8-7 B1G) rank 33rd at KenPom and fell to Michigan in their latest game. They are 10-2 at home this season and projected to be a seven-seed in the tournament. Their defense is their strong suit — they hold opponents to 29.2% from the 3-point line (14th in the nation) and to 40.8% from the field (37th in the nation). However, their offense has not been able to finish strong in their last few games, while the Hoosiers’ offense is as hot as ever.

The last time these two teams faced off this season, Indiana won 82-69 at home.

The Pick: Indiana +3

The two defenses here are evenly matched, but the two offenses certainly are not. IU is much stronger in possession than MSU and are able to control the pace of the game. They should be able to win this outright, but go ahead and take them to cover here. The Hoosiers have plenty of momentum heading into this game, while MSU is faltering.