Picks, predictions for Miami vs. Virginia Tech on Tuesday, February 21

Miami travels on the road to face Virginia Tech from Cassell Coliseum on Tuesday, February 21. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET and will air on ESPNU.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Miami vs. Virginia Tech odds

Spread: Virginia Tech -2.5

Over/Under: 153.5

Moneyline: Virginia Tech -145, Miami +125

Miami (22-5, 13-4 ACC) comes into Tuesday night’s bout as winners of six straight, sitting in second place in the ACC and firmly in the mix for a conference title. Their latest win came in a 96-87 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday, a performance in which two of the team’s top scorers, Isaiah Wong and Nijel Pack, combined for 51 points to fend off the Demon Deacons. The latest win moves the Hurricanes, who are averaging 79.7 PPG, to 15-0 at home with a chance to sweep the season series over the Hokies on Tuesday. The Hurricanes won the first meeting between these two in a shootout, 92-83.

Virginia Tech (16-11, 6-10 ACC) is coming off a 79-72 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday that knocked the Panthers out of first place in the ACC. Grant Basile posted his fourth straight game with 20 or more points as the Hokies completed the upset win. Despite sitting in 11th place in the ACC, this Virginia Tech team has proven capable of matching some of the heavyweight's basket for basket, as is evident in their high-profile wins over Duke and Virginia this season. If anything, the Hokies’ up-and-down season proves that anything can happen when they meet for a rematch with the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

The Pick: Virginia Tech +2.5

The Hokies have been difficult to figure out all season, but when their backs have been against the wall at home they have pulled magic out of the hat and delivered. Virginia Tech is 9-6 versus the spread when at Cassell Coliseum, which is a far cry from their 2-10 record when on the road. Both offenses should have no trouble finding the basket, but I like the Hokies' chances of exploiting a Miami defense that surrenders 71.1 PPG (222nd in the nation). I’ll take Virginia Tech as a short home favorite to end the Hurricanes’ winning streak at six games.