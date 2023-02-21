Picks, predictions for Mississippi State vs. Missouri on Tuesday, February 21

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will look to get a second February win over the Missouri Tigers as they face off on Tuesday, February 21. The game will air on SECN at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Mississippi State vs. Missouri odds

Spread: Missouri -3.5

Over/Under: 139

Moneyline: Mississippi State -165 Missouri +140

Mississippi State (18-9, 6-8 SEC) has fully bounced back from their mid-season slump and recently beat in-state rival Ole Miss. They rank 41st overall at KenPom and fifth in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing opponents just 59.3 points per game (6th in the nation) at a 38.7% clip (5th in the nation). The Bulldogs currently find themselves in the last four in at ESPN and are projected to have a play-in game for the 11-seed. They have won six of their last seven, though, and can find themselves in a more secure spot if they close out the season on a strong note.

Missouri (19-8. 7-7 SEC) ranks 67th at KenPom and ninth in adjusted offensive efficiency. They’re projected to be a 10-seed at ESPN. They are on a two-game losing streak after falling to Texas A&M in their latest appearance. They put up 80.3 points per game (21st in the nation) at a 47.3% rate (41st in the nation) and average 16.5 assists (17th in the nation).

The Pick: Mississippi State +3.5

The Bulldogs are heating up right now as we quickly approach March. Their defense is a good matchup for this tough Mizzou offense, and the Tigers have been burned by their lack of a defense plenty of times this year. The Bulldogs should be able to cover on the road. MSU beat Missouri 63-52 earlier this month.