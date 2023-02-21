Picks, predictions for Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma on Tuesday, February 21

After taking down West Virginia on the road last weeend, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are traveling to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma Sooners tonight in a game that features the two worst teams in the Big XII. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma odds

Spread: Oklahoma -2.5

Over/Under: 135.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -145, Texas Tech +125

After starting conference play with a brutal eight-game losing streak, Texas Tech (15-12, 4-10 BIG XII) is currently riding a three-game win streak, which has included wins over Kansas Sate and Texas, both of whom are ranked.

Offensively, the team is led by senior guard De’Vion Harmon, a former Sooner, who is averaging 13.7 points per game on the season, but has gone over 20 points in three of the Red Raiders’ last five games. Outside of Harmon, Texas Tech’s second scoring threat is sophomore Jaylon Tyson, who scored a career-high 27 points in the team’s win over West Virginia on Saturday.

Guard Grant Sherfield is the star of the show for Oklahoma (13-14, 3-11 Big XII), as he leads the Sooners in points per game (16.8) and assists (3.4) while averaging more than six three-point attempts per game. That said, the key tonight for Oklahoma could be the success of guard Milos Uzan, a 6-foot-4 freshman guard who is coming off a 15 point performance against Texas.

The Pick Oklahoma -2.5

When these two teams faced off in January, the Sooners eeked out a road win thanks to strong play from Uzan and Jalen Hill, who both finished with 18 points on a night where Sherfield went 4-of-17 from the field. While the Red Raiders should have a clear advantage on the boards (Oklahoma is 315th in the nation in rebounding percentage), it won’t matter when Sherfield and co. find their rhythm from deep.