Picks, predictions for Villanova vs. Xavier on Tuesday, February 21

The Villanova Wildcats to face the Xavier Musketeers on Tuesday, February 21 from the Cintas Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Villanova vs. Xavier odds

Spread: Xavier -4.5 Projected

Over/Under: 148

Moneyline: Xavier -190, Villanova +160

Villanova (13-14, 7-9 Big East) saw their three-game winning streak snapped after falling 85-72 to Providence, marking the first time the Friars have swept the season series over the Wildcats since 2013. After limiting their last three Big East foes to 58.7 PPG, Villanova struggled to display the same type of defensive tenacity on their home floor against the Friars. The Wildcats fell to the Musketeers 88-80 when they last met back in early January but will need to display the type of defense that limits their opponents to 67.8 PPG (123rd in the nation).

Xavier (20-7, 12-4 Big East) bounced back from two straight losses with a convincing 82-68 win over Depaul in their last outing, tying them for second place in the Big East. The Musketeers held DePaul to just 27 points in the first half after allowing 45 in the first half in the first meeting. Xavier has been one of the most efficient scoring teams this season with an average of 82.6 PPG, which is the ninth-highest in the nation. It helps when you have a balanced scoring attack of nine different players averaging double-digits this season, with forward Zach Freemantle leading the way with 21.3 PPG.

The Pick: Xavier -4.5

The Musketeers have the advantage versus the spread this season, going 15-11-1 overall and 8-6-1 when at home. They are also riding a two-game streak of covering the spread heading into Tuesday night, and their high-octane offense should give the Wildcats' defense some trouble given, who themselves are giving up a field goal percentage of 44.0 percent as a unit. Take the Musketeers to cover at home in this one.