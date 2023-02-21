Picks, predictions for Georgia vs. Arkansas on Tuesday, February 21

Last weekend, the Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a domintant win over a sputtering Florida team. They’ll look to do that again tonight when they welcome Georiga to Bud Walton Arena. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Georgia vs. Arkansas odds

Spread: Arkansas -13.5

Over/Under: 142.5

Moneyline: Arkansas -1100, Georgia +675

Georgia (16-11, 6-8 SEC) is coming off one of the worst conference losses in college basketball this year, as the Bulldogs suffered a 49-point loss at Alabama over the weekend. Part of the reason for that loss was due to the limitations of leading scorer Terry Roberts, who has come off the bench in three straight games since sustaining a concussion on Feb. 1. That has led for more opportunities for junior Kario Oquendo, who is averaging 12.6 points per game despite being of the SEC’s streakier players.

For Arkansas (18-9, 7-7 SEC), tonight’s matchup is all about avoiding another trap game letdown, as they struggled in wins against Troy and UNC Greensboro earlier this year, along with recording baffling losses to Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. On offense, the Razorbacks are led by guards Ricky Council IV and Anthony Black, who are averaging 16.4 and 13 points per game, respectively. Last time out, senior forward Jalen Graham feasted against Florida’s limited frontcourt en route to a career-high 26

The Pick Arkansas -13.5

While the Razorbacks have had their fair share of trap game miscues this year, their talent should win out against a Georgia team that struggling to find answers on the offensive end. The Bulldogs are among the SEC’s worst teams on offense, while Arkansas is 61st in the nation in defense, and has a roster full of length. Council and Black should find plenty of good looks tonight.