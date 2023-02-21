NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is officially underway and the circuit is headed to Fontana, California for the second race of the season. The 2023 Pala Casino 400 takes place at the Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, February 26. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on Fox.

Kyle Larson enters the race with +650 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is the defending race champion and is coming off an 18th place finish at last week’s Daytona 500. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. won the Great American Race has +5000 odds for the Pala Casino 400. He finished tenth in last year’s Fontana race, which was called the WISE Power 400.

The top five behind Larson includes Chase Elliott (+700), Denny Hamlin (+800), and Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Christopher Bell (all at +1000).

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Pala Casino 400.