NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway

By DKNation Staff
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway on February 27, 2022 in Fontana, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season is officially underway and the circuit is headed to Fontana, California for the second race of the season. The 2023 Pala Casino 400 takes place at the Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, February 26. The green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on Fox.

Kyle Larson enters the race with +650 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is the defending race champion and is coming off an 18th place finish at last week’s Daytona 500. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. won the Great American Race has +5000 odds for the Pala Casino 400. He finished tenth in last year’s Fontana race, which was called the WISE Power 400.

The top five behind Larson includes Chase Elliott (+700), Denny Hamlin (+800), and Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Christopher Bell (all at +1000).

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Pala Casino 400.

2023 Pala Casino 400 odds

Driver Odds
Driver Odds
Kyle Larson +650
Chase Elliott +700
Denny Hamlin +800
Ryan Blaney +1000
Kyle Busch +1000
Christopher Bell +1000
Tyler Reddick +1200
Ross Chastain +1200
Martin Truex Jr. +1200
Joey Logano +1200
William Byron +1800
Kevin Harvick +2000
Alex Bowman +2000
Erik Jones +3000
Bubba Wallace +3000
Daniel Suarez +4000
Chase Briscoe +4000
Austin Dillon +4000
Ryan Preece +5000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +5000
Brad Keselowski +5000
Aric Almirola +5000
Ty Gibbs +7500
Noah Gragson +7500
Austin Cindric +7500
Justin Haley +10000
Chris Buescher +10000
A.J. Allmendinger +10000
Michael McDowell +25000
Harrison Burton +25000
Ty Dillon +50000
Todd Gilliland +50000
Corey Lajoie +50000
J.J. Yeley +100000
Cody Ware +100000
B.J. McLeod +100000

