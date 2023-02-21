DC Defenders Week 2 depth chart for 2023 season

Week 1 of the XFL is in the rearview mirror and it is time to see how the depth charts might have changed heading into Week 2. With no snap count data, it is difficult to really pin down depth charts, especially when usage is close, but we’ll give you our updated version here. It’s unknown if the teams will give new official depth charts each week, so usage data will need to get us through.

The DC Defenders won their Week 1 game on defense for the most part, as a pick-six helped bring them from behind to beat the Sea Dragons. Turnovers also set up field position and overall they only accumulated 177 total yards to the Sea Dragons 331.

We did see QB Deriq King take away rushing opportunities from QB Jordan Ta’amu, which is really concerning for Ta’amu’s fantasy upside.

This team was always pegged to be a run first, defensive minded group and that showed with 33 carries to 21 pass attempts. Abram Smith led the two running backs with 11 carries, but had no targets, while backup Ryquell Armstead had 8 carries and 2 targets. His one reception for 14 yards put him ahead of Smith in fantasy points, but overall it was a lackluster display by the running game.

Pooka Williams dealt with an injury during the week, but appeared to be ready to play before being declared inactive. He’s place in the pecking order is still unknown, but he should be able to get involved when active.