Seattle Sea Dragons official Week 2 depth chart for 2023 season

The Seattle Sea Dragons lost a tough one in D.C. on Sunday, losing 22-18 to the Defenders. Seattle did put up more yards and first downs, but turnovers ended up biting them. The good news is we got to see a ton of pass attempts, which helps give us a good idea of which receivers sit atop the pecking order.

Those receivers were also the receivers atop the official depth chart, which is always nice. Jahcour Pearson, Blake Jackson, and Josh Gordon led the way, with each seeing nine or more targets. Gordon had the best yards per catch and scored a touchdown, but Pearson was the reception king for PPR leagues.

We saw QB Steven Montez for a series, but that was likely based on the team saying every player would see playing time. Ben DiNucci threw the ball 54 times, so he got plenty of opportunities and should remain the starter for the foreseeable future.

Brendan Knox led the way on the ground with 11 carries, which included just 2.8 yards per carry, but also a touchdown. Morgan Ellison did see two targets to Knox’s zero, but with 54 passes, we’d hope for a receiving back to see more pass attempts. Ellison did run the ball 3 times for 17 yards, so there was a bit of efficiency there, but we’ll likely continue to see Knox as the lead back.