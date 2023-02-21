Vegas Vipers Week 2 depth chart for 2023 season

Week 1 of the 2023 XFL season is in the books. Unfortunately for the Vegas Vipers, a pick-six given up by Luis Perez sealed their fate as they lost 22-10 to the Arlington Renegades. Perez and company started off hot with two touchdown passes to Jeff Badet in the first half, but a couple of interceptions returned for touchdowns killed their chances.

The question going into Week 2 is whether or not QB Brett Hundley will be ready to go. Hundley was signed to a $200k contract a couple weeks before Week 1, so it appears he was just not fully ready to go, giving Perez the start. Perez played well to start and ended up throwing three touchdown passes, the most of any XFL QB in Week 1, but two pick-sixes likely made the decision easy. Hundley also appears slotted in to the starting job with that contract.

Three running backs touched the ball in Week 1, and none put up useful fantasy numbers. Rod Smith led the way with seven touches, but only had 8 total yards, while John Lovett lost a fumble. It was ugly.

Badet and his two touchdowns lead the league, while his nine targets tied with Martavis Bryant for the team lead. Bryant didn’t do nearly as much with those targets as Badet did, but they were there. Cinque Sweeting made some big plays, averaging 21.3 yards per reception, including a 30 yard touchdown catch and two rushing attempts.