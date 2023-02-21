 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vegas Vipers Week 2 depth chart for 2023 season

We’ve got a look at a depth chart for the Vegas Vipers ahead of their Week 1 contest. We break down relevant details for all your DFS needs.

By Chet Gresham
Vegas Vipers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (19) holds up the football after a first down during the game between the Arlington Renegades and the Vegas Vipers on February 18, 2023 at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 1 of the 2023 XFL season is in the books. Unfortunately for the Vegas Vipers, a pick-six given up by Luis Perez sealed their fate as they lost 22-10 to the Arlington Renegades. Perez and company started off hot with two touchdown passes to Jeff Badet in the first half, but a couple of interceptions returned for touchdowns killed their chances.

The question going into Week 2 is whether or not QB Brett Hundley will be ready to go. Hundley was signed to a $200k contract a couple weeks before Week 1, so it appears he was just not fully ready to go, giving Perez the start. Perez played well to start and ended up throwing three touchdown passes, the most of any XFL QB in Week 1, but two pick-sixes likely made the decision easy. Hundley also appears slotted in to the starting job with that contract.

Three running backs touched the ball in Week 1, and none put up useful fantasy numbers. Rod Smith led the way with seven touches, but only had 8 total yards, while John Lovett lost a fumble. It was ugly.

Badet and his two touchdowns lead the league, while his nine targets tied with Martavis Bryant for the team lead. Bryant didn’t do nearly as much with those targets as Badet did, but they were there. Cinque Sweeting made some big plays, averaging 21.3 yards per reception, including a 30 yard touchdown catch and two rushing attempts.

Vegas Vipers official Week 2 depth chart

Depth Quarterback
1 Brett Hundley
2 Luis Perez
3 Jalan McClendon
Running Back
1 Rod Smith
2 John Lovett
3 DeAndre Torrey
4 Brian Burt
Wide Receiver
1 Jeff Badet
2 Martavis Bryant
3 Cinque Sweeting
4 Mathew Sexton
5 Geronimo Allison
Tight End
1 Brandon Dillon
2 Sean Price
3 Travis Koontz
4 Cam Sutton
Kicker
1 Bailey Giffen

