Arlington Renegades Week 2 depth chart for 2023 season

The Arlington Renegades will head into Week 2 of the XFL with 1-0 record after beating the Vegas Vipers 22-20. The offense was bailed out by the defense securing two interceptions returned for a touchdown. That doesn’t say much for the offense, but the stats Drew Plitt was fairly efficient, especially when targeting TE Sal Cannella.

Cannella appears to be the No. 1 receiver, while Brandon Arconado and Tyler Vaughns were the nominal WR1s. Jordan Smallwood only had the one target, but made a big play. He might have won more snaps, but we’ll need to see more pass attempts to like anyone other than Cannella in DFS.

The running backs had plenty of work, but De’Veon Smith led the way with 18 total opportunities, with 15 carries and three targets. That’s a good bit of usage for fantasy. Keith Ford saw nine carries as the backup. Adrian Killins was barely used.

It’s hard to know if QB Kyle Sloter will get a chance this week or if Plitt did enough to start in Week 2. Hopefully we’ll get some updates before the game.