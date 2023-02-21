 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arlington Renegades Week 2 depth chart for 2023 season

We’ve got a look at a depth chart for the Arlington Renegades ahead of their Week 2 contest. We break down relevant details for all your DFS needs.

By Chet Gresham
Drew Plitt #9 of the Arlington Renegades throws the ball during the first half against the Vegas Vipers at Choctaw Stadium on February 18, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

The Arlington Renegades will head into Week 2 of the XFL with 1-0 record after beating the Vegas Vipers 22-20. The offense was bailed out by the defense securing two interceptions returned for a touchdown. That doesn’t say much for the offense, but the stats Drew Plitt was fairly efficient, especially when targeting TE Sal Cannella.

Cannella appears to be the No. 1 receiver, while Brandon Arconado and Tyler Vaughns were the nominal WR1s. Jordan Smallwood only had the one target, but made a big play. He might have won more snaps, but we’ll need to see more pass attempts to like anyone other than Cannella in DFS.

The running backs had plenty of work, but De’Veon Smith led the way with 18 total opportunities, with 15 carries and three targets. That’s a good bit of usage for fantasy. Keith Ford saw nine carries as the backup. Adrian Killins was barely used.

It’s hard to know if QB Kyle Sloter will get a chance this week or if Plitt did enough to start in Week 2. Hopefully we’ll get some updates before the game.

Arlington Renegades 2023 Wk 2 Depth Chart

Depth Quarterback
1 Drew Plitt
or Kyle Sloter
3 Kevin Anderson
Running Back
1 De'Veon Smith
or Keith Ford
3 Adrian Killins
Wide Receiver
1 Brandon Arconado
2 Tyler Vaughns
3 Jordan Smallwood
4 Sean Modster
5 Rannell Hall
6 Lujuan Winningham
Tight End
1 Sal Cannella
2 Nate Becker
3 Shaun Beyer
4 Alex Ellis
Kicker
1 Taylor Russolino

