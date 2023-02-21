How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for Matchday 34

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will be in action in the English National League for Matchday 34 Tuesday. Wrexham will take on Scunthorpe in a battle of teams at opposite ends of the table. Here’s how fans can catch all the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. Scunthorpe

Date: Tuesday, February 21

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: Wrexham website

With no other trophies to play for, Wrexham can focus their attention on the domestic league completely. The club still has two games in hand on Notts County with a return contest as well, so the five-point gap is a bit misleading right now. Wrexham should have no issues taking down Scunthorpe Tuesday.

Scunthorpe did win their last match but have lost 17 in league play and have a -23 goal differential. This is the second meeting of these clubs this season, with Wrexham winning the first match 3-1.