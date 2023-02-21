Pick on the spread for Baylor-Kansas State on February 21

The Big XII has brought big matchups all season long and on Tuesday a pair of top 15 teams hook up with the Baylor Bears going on the road to face the Kansas State Wildcats.

Baylor Bears (-2, 145.5) vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Revenge is on the mind of Baylor given that Kansas State won 97-95 in overtime the first time these teams met on January 7, but points are not likely to come as easily in this clash.

The Wildcats defense overall rank 29th in the nation in points allowed per possession on defense, but allow 21.4 points fewer per 100 possessions at home and are 29th in the country in turnovers forced per possession at home compared to 132nd away from home.

The Baylor offense also experiences a drop off away from home as the team overall ranks ninth in the country in points scored on a per possession basis, but that drops by 12.4 points per 100 possessions when away from home.

The last matchup saw Baylor attempt 17 more free throws than Kansas State, which should iron out in this meeting considering Kansas State for the season is attempting more free throws per field goal attempt that Baylor, with the Wildcats 33rd in the country in free throw attempts per free throw attempt ratio while Baylor is 42nd.

Baylor is coming off of blowing a 17-point lead to lose by 16 points in their previous game against the Kansas Jayhawks and the Wildcats will make Baylor’s trip to the state of Kansas one in which they would rather forget.

The Play: Kansas State +2

