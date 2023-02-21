Tracking franchise tag for 2023 NFL

The 2023 NFL franchise tag can be placed on a player from February 21st to March 7th. That means some of the best players headed to free agency may never make it there. They, of course, could be signed to a long-term deal before free agency starts on March 14 or they could get the franchise tag, which gives them a good payday, but also means they are playing on a one-year deal.

2023 NFL franchise tag news and rumors

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

Jackson and the Ravens haven’t been able to work out an extension. The sticking point appears to be Jackson’s desire to have a dully guaranteed contract like DeShaun Watson received, but the rest of the NFL appears to be entrenched in not letting that become a precedent. Jackson will likely be tagged, but there’s also a slim chance he ends up getting traded after that. It will be a major news story this spring.

Daniel Jones, QB, Giants

Jones appears to be asking for around $45 million a year and has just changed agents, per ProFootballTalk. At this point it looks likely that Jones will get the franchise tag, but nothing is set in stone.

Orlando Brown, LT, Chiefs

The Chiefs look likely to franchise tag left tackle Orlando Brown for a second year, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. He would probably be one of, if not the top offensive lineman in free agency, but it doesn’t look like he’ll get there.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DB, Eagles

Gardner-Johnson appears likely to be tagged by the Eagles to return for another season, per Adam Caplan. The Eagles have plenty of decisions to make this offseason, but it appears they’re set on bringing CJGJ back.