Will Orlando Brown Jr. be franchised by Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs are still basking in the glow of their Super Bowl victory, but it’s time to get back to business with the 2023 offseason. Kansas City has several decisions to make, and whether or not to use the franchise tag on offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is at the top of the list. We’ll break down the Chiefs’ likely options below.

NFL teams were able to start tagging players starting on Tuesday, February 21st with a deadline of March 7th.

Will Orlando Brown Jr. receive the franchise tag in 2023?

This is an interesting case, as the Chiefs used the franchise tag on Brown last offseason. History is expected to repeat itself, as Kansas City seems likely to make that same move in the 2023 franchise tag window.

Brown earned $16.6 million while playing under the franchise tag last season. That salary would jump to $19.9 million in 2023 if slapped with the tag for a second straight year. The two sides tried to reportedly work out a six year deal in the last calendar year, but ultimately couldn’t come up with an agreement.

By placing the franchise tag on Brown, the Chiefs will buy themselves time in the negotiation process. The deadline to work new contracts for franchise tagged players is July 15, so there’s hope the two sides can come to an understanding this time around.

Brown joined the Chiefs via a trade with the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2021 season. The 6’8”, 363 pound tackle was selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Brown has reached the Pro Bowl in four of his five seasons as a professional, receiving that honor in both seasons with Kansas City.