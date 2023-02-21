Will Saquon Barkley be franchised by Giants?

The New York Giants surprised in 2022 while making it to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Running back Saquon Barkley was a huge part of that success, ranking fourth in regular season for rushing yards (1,312) while adding 10 touchdowns. Barkley also caught 57 passes for 338 yards on the year.

Heading into the 2023 offseason, Barkley’s contract is up, and the Giants need to make a long-term offer to their star or retain him under the franchise tag. We’ll break down those options below.

NFL teams were able to start tagging players starting on Tuesday, February 21st with a deadline of March 7th.

Will Saquon Barkley receive the franchise tag in 2023?

Barkley is a premiere running back in the NFL, and he should probably be compensated accordingly. The Giants have plans to honor that notion this offseason while working on a long-term deal with their star player. Check out the following report from ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington:

As the franchise tag window opens, I’m told the Giants want Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley back in 2023 — but would like to reach long-term deals with both. If they apply the tag to either, it won’t be until closer to March 7 deadline to allow for time to negotiate with both. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 21, 2023

Barkley and the Giants can reach a long-term deal prior to the franchise tag deadline of March 7. If it doesn’t happen, then New York can place the franchise tag on Barkley with intent to finalize the long-term contract before a deadline of July 15. In this instance, the franchise tag would be used as a tool to give both sides more time to negotiate.