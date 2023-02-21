Will Josh Jacobs be franchised by Raiders?

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a new quarterback after releasing Derek Carr, but that’s only the beginning of their offseason to-do list. Next up: what should the Raiders do with RB Josh Jacobs? The most sensible answer to that question revolves around Las Vegas using the franchise tag to keep its star running back. We’ll break down the details below.

NFL teams were able to start tagging players starting on Tuesday, February 21st with a deadline of March 7th.

Will Josh Jacobs receive the franchise tag in 2023?

It makes sense for the Raiders to place the franchise tag on RB Josh Jacobs. This way, he’ll earn around $10 million while staying with Las Vegas for 2023, and the team can carry on with long-term contract discussions over the next calendar year. According to Sportrac.com — Jacobs’ market value is in the neighborhood of a 4-year, $51.4 million contract that pays $12.8 million annually. That’s to say, it could make financial sense for Las Vegas to retain Jacobs under the franchise tag.

Jacobs, who turned 25 years-old in early February, is coming off a career season with a league-high 1,653 rushing yards. He added 12 touchdowns along with 53 receptions for 403 yards. Also, Jacobs broke the Raiders record for most total yards from scrimmage while picking up 303 total yards in a game against the Seattle Seahawks last year.

If the Raiders place Jacobs under an exclusive franchise tag, then the two parties can work on a long-term contract until July 15. Either way, it’s expected that Jacobs will remain in Las Vegas for at least another year.