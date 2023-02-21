 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Roughnecks Week 2 depth chart for 2023 season

We’ve got a look at a depth chart for the Houston Roughnecks ahead of their Week 2 contest. We break down relevant details for all your DFS needs.

By Chet Gresham
Brandon Silvers #12 of Houston Roughnecks throws a pass against the Orlando Guardians at TDECU Stadium on February 18, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Roughnecks easily beat the Orlando Guardians in XFL’s Week 1, 33-12. Both their offense and defense showed up, but for our fantasy purposes, the passing game was one to keep high in our rankings.

The official depth chart was right on when looking at usage, as Deontay Burnett, Travell Harris, and Jontre Kirklin were all Top-3 in targets and all considered starters at wide receiver. And they got plenty of targets, splitting 31 between them, with the rest of the team seeing 11 between them.

We can expect even more than the 42 total passes to 20 rushing attempts if and when the Roughnecks get into closer games. Those 20 rushes were lead by Max Borghi, who also served as the receiving back, catching four passes while rushing eight times. He probably has one of the best spots for fantasy production for running backs in the league.

Nick Holley and Cedric Byrd were both listed as H-backs and didn’t get enough work to be fantasy relevant. But, they are two players who could work their way into relevancy with extra looks.

Brandon Silvers wan’t great, but he got the job done and the defense helped erase his two interceptions. Cole McDonald came in with the big lead and didn’t attempt a pass, but did rush four times for 14 yards and a touchdown. He would have fantasy upside if he happens to get a start at some point in the future.

Houston Roughnecks XFL 2023 Wk 2 Depth Chart

Depth Quarterback
1 Brandon Silvers
2 Cole McDonald
3 Kaleb Eleby
Running Back
1 Max Borghi
2 Dejoun Lee
3 Brycen Alleyne
Wide Receiver
1 Deontay Burnett
2 Jontre Kirklin
3 Travell Harris
4 Ben Putman
5 Davian Davis
6 Justin Smith
H-back
1 Nick Holley
2 Cedric Byrd
Tight End
1 Garrett Owens
Kicker
1 Hunter Duplessis

