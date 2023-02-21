DraftKings Pack Break: How DraftKingdom Users get in on Minotaur Pack Breaks

Who doesn’t love a good sweat experience? Well, we are doubling down with some pack break action for the upcoming DraftKingdom Minotaur Collection. DraftKings is hosting a series of 2 pack breaks that will allow users to bolster their collection. Each pack break will consist of revealing 10 Minotaur PFPs from the DraftKingdom Minotaur collection, and each pack contains a unique Minotaur collectible.

The 2 pack breaks will begin on the DraftKings YouTube channel on Thursday, February 23, 2023, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Prevailing Time (“ET”). For each break, Chris Costa will reveal 10 Minotaur collectibles. During the pack breaks, participants will be eligible to select which of the collectibles they want to bolster their collection with through a snake draft!

Packs Included in Breaks

Each of the 2 breaks will consist of 10 DraftKingdom Minotaurs.

How Users get in on the Action

To participate in the snake draft you must:

Visit DraftKings Marketplace during one of the Break Ticket (as defined below) NFT auctions.

Have the winning bid for a Break Ticket to cement your position in the snake draft for that pack break.

Join the DraftKings Discord server and participate in the snake draft event.

Participate in a Break Ticket Auction

We will be hosting 10 individual NFT auctions through the DraftKings Marketplace on February 22, 2023 starting at 9:00 a.m. ET. Each such NFT (“a Break Ticket”) will entitle the purchaser to 1 spot in the snake draft for the particular pack break associated with that Break Ticket. Each of the 2 individual pack breaks will be associated with 5 Break Ticket NFTs, and therefore, each pack break will have 5 snake draft spots to select 2 Minotaur collectibles opened during that pack break. The draft order is determined by the edition number of the Break Ticket purchased.

To participate in a Break Ticket auction, participants are required to have a valid DraftKings Marketplace account and comply with the DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use. When a user wins a Break Ticket auction by having the highest bid for the Break Ticket, DraftKings will contact the winner through the email address registered with their DraftKings Marketplace account to provide directions on how to participate in the snake draft for the pack brake associated with the Break Ticket. The Break Ticket NFTs are not eligible for resale on the secondary marketplace.

Go here for a full breakdown of the Break Ticket auction schedule. Auction dates and times may be delayed, postponed, or rescheduled by DraftKings at its sole discretion. In the event there is a change in the auction’s schedule after you have registered for the auction, DraftKings will notify you of such change(s) via an email to the email address registered with your DraftKings Marketplace account.

Snake Draft

For each pack break, there will be 10 Minotaur collectibles revealed during the livestream event. Those 10 Minotaur collectibles create the collectible pool that can be selected from during the snake draft associated with that pack break. Once all 10 collectibles associated with the specific pack break have been revealed, the snake draft will begin.

The snake draft for a pack break allows the drafter to select 1 Minotaur collectible per round in a predetermined order. In a snake draft, the order of picks reverses after each round. So, if you were lucky enough to win the first overall pick in the snake draft, you would then have the last pick in the second round of the snake draft. The draft position for each snake draft is determined by the serial number of the Break Ticket NFT (e.g., Break Ticket edition number 1 for the first pack break will receive the 1st overall pick in the snake draft for the first pack break).

The drafting process will take place on DraftKings Discord server. Participants and spectators are required to have a valid Discord account and be a member of DraftKings Discord server. Drafters are encouraged to arrive early to the DraftKings Discord server prior to the start of the snake draft they are participating in. Once the drafters arrive in the DraftKings Discord server, they will be taken to a private Discord channel where the drafting will take place.

For the snake draft, a Discord moderator in the private chat will let you know when it is your turn to draft and when your draft turn ends. Once it is a drafter’s turn to make a pick, the drafter will have at least 20 seconds to select a Minotaur collectible from the draftable pool, however, the Discord moderator has sole discretion of when a turn ends and the next turn begins.

Once it is a drafter’s turn to pick, the drafter makes a selection by posting a message to the private Discord channel with the serial number of the Minotaur collectible they wish to select. Once a Minotaur collectible has been selected, that Minotaur collectible will be removed from the draftable pool. Participants in the snake draft will have access to a shared document managed by the Discord moderators that highlights the collectibles still available and their serial numbers. Once a collectible selection is submitted to the private Discord channel, such selection is final and cannot be changed. If a participant accidentally selects a collectible that has already been chosen, they will be notified and will have to pick an alternative Minotaur collectible from the draftable pool before the end of their turn.

In the event, a drafter is unable to attend the stream and participate in the snake draft, or if their turn expires before they select a Minotaur collectible from the draftable pool, a Minotaur collectible will be auto-picked for the participant during the participant’s turn from the draftable pool of remaining collectibles based on the following criteria:

1. Highest Rarity Score (Highest to Lowest)

The rarity score for the collectible is calculated by aggregating the rarity of each attribute associated with the Minotaur collectible.

As an example only, if we look at a Minotaur with the background of Dusk and Swim Goggles as Eyes, there are approximately 217 Dusk backgrounds and 99 Swim Goggles in the 1500 collectible collection. This would result in a scarcity rating for the Dusk background trait of .144667 (or 217 divided by 1500) and .066 for the Swim Goggles as eyes trait (or 99 divided by 1500). We then divide one (1) by this scarcity rating to produce a rarity score per trait of 6.91 for the Dusk background and a 15.15 rarity score for the Swim Goggles trait. These two numbers are then summed to create the value of 22.06. To clean up this score, we then multiplied by ten (10) and then round up to the nearest whole number producing a rarity score of 221 for this collectible. Each collectible’s rarity score will be tagged as a metadata attribute for that collectible. A collectible’s metadata can be viewed under the properties of the collectible in the DraftKings Marketplace.

Participants in the draft should expect the Minotaur collectibles they selected in the draft to be distributed to their DraftKings Marketplace account within 24 hours of the draft’s conclusion.

Draft Schedule:

The snake draft for the Minotaur Pack Break #1 will occur on February 23, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The snake draft for the Minotaur Pack Break #2 will occur on February 23, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!