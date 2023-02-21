San Antonio Brahmas Week 2 depth chart for 2023 season

The San Antonio Brahmas lost a heartbreaker in XFL’s Week 1. After dominating for the bulk of the game defensively, they ended up losing to the St. Louis BattleHawks 18-15 after A.J. McCarron and company converted a 4th and 15 from their own 25, an XFL alternative to the onside kick.

The Brahma’s ran the ball early and often, but their efficiency on the ground wasn’t great, along with their offensive line. Jack Coan was under pressure a lot and Kalen Ballage and Jacques Patrick had trouble getting going. But, for fantasy purposes, Ballage’s workload was great. He had a whopping 24 carries and four targets. He ended up accumulating 97 yards and no touchdowns, but despite the inefficiency, he was still one of the top DFS running back plays due to volume.

The receivers didn’t see a lot of targets, but the targets we saw show that short passes were a necessity with a weak o-line. Landon Akers led the way, as he’s a shifty slot receiver. He didn’t put up many yards, but did have seven receptions. After him, targets were doled out fairly evenly. Jalen Tolliver appears to still be the WR1, but did have a couple drops.

Coan won the job in camp and probably didn’t lose the job after his Week 1 performance. It wasn’t something to write home about, but also could have been worse with the o-line not giving him great protection.