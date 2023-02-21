 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Orlando Guardians Week 2 depth chart for 2023 season

We’ve got a look at a depth chart for the Orlando Guardians ahead of their Week 1 contest to open the 2023 XFL season depth chart. We break down relevant details for all your DFS needs.

By Chet Gresham
Paxton Lynch #6 of Orlando Guardians throws a pass in the first half against the Houston Roughnecksat TDECU Stadium on February 18, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Orlando Guardians ended up suffering the worst loss in Week 1 of the XFL season. The fell 33-12 to the Houston Roughnecks and ended up benching their starting quarterback Paxton Lynch. It was an inauspicious start to the season.

Lynch was replaced by Quinten Dormady, who wasn’t much better. The Roughnecks QBs were sacked seven times, so it’s not like they had a ton of time to process the plays. So there will be an open question as to who will start in Week 2.

The running back situation has Jah-Maine Martin as the main back and one of the few backs to average over 4-yards per carry. He also saw a target, unlike backup Keith Taylor. He should remain on fantasy radars.

The pass catchers were led by Eli Rogers with seven targets, but Cody Latimer was the most productive, while Andrew Jamiel was the deep threat who connected for a touchdown. Latimer is listed on the depth chart as the H-back, which gives him some versatility.

Orlando Guardians XFL 2023 Week 2 depth chart

Depth Quarterback
Depth Quarterback
or Quinten Dormady
or Paxton Lynch
or Deondre Francois
Running Back
1 Jah-Maine Martin
2 Kelvin Taylor
H-Back
1 Cody Latimer
Wide Receiver
1 Charleston Rambo
2 Eli Rogers
3 Andrew Jamiel
4 Stephen Guidry
5 Dontez Byrd
6 JaVonta Payton
7 Deddrick Thomas
Tight End
1 Logan Carter
2 Ryan Becker
Kicker
1 Jose Borregales
2 Johnny Townsend

