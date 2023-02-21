Orlando Guardians Week 2 depth chart for 2023 season

The Orlando Guardians ended up suffering the worst loss in Week 1 of the XFL season. The fell 33-12 to the Houston Roughnecks and ended up benching their starting quarterback Paxton Lynch. It was an inauspicious start to the season.

Lynch was replaced by Quinten Dormady, who wasn’t much better. The Roughnecks QBs were sacked seven times, so it’s not like they had a ton of time to process the plays. So there will be an open question as to who will start in Week 2.

The running back situation has Jah-Maine Martin as the main back and one of the few backs to average over 4-yards per carry. He also saw a target, unlike backup Keith Taylor. He should remain on fantasy radars.

The pass catchers were led by Eli Rogers with seven targets, but Cody Latimer was the most productive, while Andrew Jamiel was the deep threat who connected for a touchdown. Latimer is listed on the depth chart as the H-back, which gives him some versatility.