Outright picks for 2023 Honda Classic

The 2023 Honda Classic tees off from Palm Beach this week as a full field of golfers take on PGA National Golf Club. It’s been a busy few weeks on the PGA TOUR filled with elevated events, so this field does not have many particular standout names on it. However, that opens up the field for lesser-known golfers to have a better shot at getting a coveted win.

Let’s take a look at some early picks and predictions to win the 2023 Honda Classic, which will run from Thursday, February 23 through Sunday, February 26.

Denny McCarthy, +2800

McCarthy has had a strong start to 2023, tying for fourth place at Pebble Beach and ending in 14th at last week’s Genesis Invitational. McCarthy shot an impressive 64 at Riviera on Day 3 and is picking up some speed as we head into February. McCarthy’s career-best finish on the PGA TOUR was actually at PGA National in 2021, so we already know he’s comfortable with the course.

Sungjae Im, +1000

Im is the betting favorite heading into the tournament. The South Korean 24-year-old already has two PGA TOUR wins under his belt, but he hasn’t won a tournament since 2021. With the weak field coming into this event, he may have his best shot in a long time at getting a third. Im tied for fourth at the Farmers Insurance Open and sixth at the Phoenix Open already this year and has had seven top-10 finishes since July of 2022. He leads the field in strokes gained with a moving average of +1.9, particularly excelling off the tee.

Matt Kuchar, +3000

Kuchar finished eighth last week against the Genesis Invitational, showing that he can still compete with the best in the world. The 44-year-old has nine PGA TOUR wins in his career, but hasn’t won a tournament since 2019. Kuchar actually won the Honda Classic back in 2002 in his first career win. He’s had a solid past few weeks, and has a moving average of +1.1 shots gained over his last 50 rounds.