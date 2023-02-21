XFL Week 2 offensive depth charts for every team

The XFL season kicked off last week and now we move onto Week 2. Depth chart information is always helpful for DFS and fantasy games. These depth charts aren’t official and it’s unsure if the teams will send out new ones this week. If they do, we’ll update our depth charts with the official version.

Depth chart notes

For the most part, the official depth charts the teams sent out for Week 1 were on track with the usage we saw from the offense. Without any outlets tracking snap data, it is going to be tough to feel confident about usage equaling the long term pecking order for these guys, but it’s the main data set we have right now. Week 2 will likely have plenty of surprises though.

Paxton Lynch was benched for Quinten Dormady in Week 1, but it’s still an open question as to who will start in Week 2 against the San Antonio Brahmas.

Luis Perez threw two pick-sixes in Week 1 and Brett Hundley waits in the wings. It would be a surprise if Hundley doesn’t start against the D.C. Defenders in Week 2.

We weren’t sure who would lead the Renegades backfield, but it appears De’Veon Smith is the man and the best fantasy option moving forward over Keith Ford.

There weren’t as many targets for running backs in Week 1 as I expected, which hurt the position overall in fantasy. Kalen Ballage, Max Borghi, Brian Hill, and De’Veon Smith look like the most fully-rounded backs for fantasy and with only one RB needed in most DFS leagues, sticking with one of these guys is probably a good idea.

Depth charts

D.C. Defenders

St. Louis BattleHawks

Seattle Sea Dragons

Vegas Vipers

Arlington Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

San Antonio Brahmas

Orlando Guardians