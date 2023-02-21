When was the last time Kings made the playoffs? How long is their postseason drought?

The Sacramento Kings hold an unfortunate honor in the NBA. They have the longest playoff drought in the league sitting at 16 years. The last playoff game that the Kings played in was against the San Antonio Spurs in May of 2006. Sacramento’s playoff drought could legally drive a car. With a 32-25 record with 25 games to go, this 2022-23 Kings team has a chance to make history.

Sacramento is favored to make the playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook with -400 odds as of Tuesday, February 21. They’re in first place in the Pacific Division and would be the No. 3 overall seed in the Western Conference if the playoffs started today. Coming out of the NBA’s All-Star weekend, there is still a lot of time for standings to change, but the Kings are currently set up for success.

So, what makes this team different? Well, the front office managed to pull off two beneficial trades when they acquired Damontas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers and Kevin Hurter from the Atlanta Hawks. Sabonis has taken a step forward in his play and complements the lineup really well, averaging 18.8 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. Huerter is having the start of a career season, averaging 14.9 points in 30.5 minutes per game. Pairing these moves with the successful use of a draft pick to select Keegan Murray in the 2022 NBA Draft has gotten Sacramento to where they are today.

Head coach Mike Brown and general manager Monte McNair have assembled a competitive squad. For now, it depends on if the Kings can sustain the momentum they built in the first half of the season and if they can avoid the dreaded injury bug that has bitten some of their Pacific Division rivals early.