XFL rushing leaders, statistics for Week 1

Week 1 of the XFL is in the books and we’re ready to dig into the statistics. Today we’ll take a look at the running backs. No single rusher topped 85 yards on the ground, but there were some interesting performances.

For fantasy, we want a player that we can feel confident will be near the top in rushing attempts, but also get opportunities through the air. There weren’t a whole lot of RB targets to go around, with Max Borghi and Kalen Ballage leading the way with four, but that’s still a good sign for their production moving forward.

Game flow did help Kalen Ballage see so many touches, but the Brahmas appear to like the run and his four targets were an interesting development. If he can get a little through the air, he will continue to have fantasy relevance even without 24 carries.

Top 5 leaders in rushing yards are:

Kalen Ballage, RB, Brahmas, 84 yards

Brian Hill, RB, Battlehawks, 55 yards

Max Borghi, RB, Roughnecks, 42 yards

De’Veon Smith, RB, Renegades, 42 yards

Jah-Maine Martin, RB, Guardians, 41 yards

Top 5 leaders in rushing attempts are:

Kalen Ballage, RB, Brahmas, 24 carries

De’Veon Smith, RB, Renegades, 15 carries

Abram Smith, RB, Defenders, 11 carries

Brenden Knox, RB, Sea Dragons, 11 carries

Jacques Patrick, RB, Brahmas, 10 carries

Top 5 running backs in targets are:

Kalen Ballage, RB, Brahmas, 4 targets

Max Borghi, RB, Roughnecks, 4 targets

Deveon Smith, RB, Renegades, 3 targets

Brian Hill, RB, Battlehawks, 3 targets

Mataeo Durant, RB, Battlehawks, 3 targets