XFL rushing leaders, statistics for Week 1

We take a look at which XFL running backs lead the league in yards and carries.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Max Borghi #22 of Houston Roughnecks rushes the ball against a tackle by Baylen Buchanan #20 of Orlando Guardians at TDECU Stadium on February 18, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Week 1 of the XFL is in the books and we’re ready to dig into the statistics. Today we’ll take a look at the running backs. No single rusher topped 85 yards on the ground, but there were some interesting performances.

For fantasy, we want a player that we can feel confident will be near the top in rushing attempts, but also get opportunities through the air. There weren’t a whole lot of RB targets to go around, with Max Borghi and Kalen Ballage leading the way with four, but that’s still a good sign for their production moving forward.

Game flow did help Kalen Ballage see so many touches, but the Brahmas appear to like the run and his four targets were an interesting development. If he can get a little through the air, he will continue to have fantasy relevance even without 24 carries.

Top 5 leaders in rushing yards are:

Kalen Ballage, RB, Brahmas, 84 yards
Brian Hill, RB, Battlehawks, 55 yards
Max Borghi, RB, Roughnecks, 42 yards
De’Veon Smith, RB, Renegades, 42 yards
Jah-Maine Martin, RB, Guardians, 41 yards

Top 5 leaders in rushing attempts are:

Kalen Ballage, RB, Brahmas, 24 carries
De’Veon Smith, RB, Renegades, 15 carries
Abram Smith, RB, Defenders, 11 carries
Brenden Knox, RB, Sea Dragons, 11 carries
Jacques Patrick, RB, Brahmas, 10 carries

Top 5 running backs in targets are:

Kalen Ballage, RB, Brahmas, 4 targets
Max Borghi, RB, Roughnecks, 4 targets
Deveon Smith, RB, Renegades, 3 targets
Brian Hill, RB, Battlehawks, 3 targets
Mataeo Durant, RB, Battlehawks, 3 targets

PLAYER Pos Team CAR YDS AVG TD LONG Yds per car
Kalen Ballage RB Brahmas 24 84 3.5 0 15 3.50
Brian Hill RB Battlehawks 6 55 9.2 0 40 9.17
Max Borghi RB Roughnecks 8 42 5.3 1 27 5.25
Deveon Smith RB Renegades 15 42 2.8 0 8 2.80
Jah-Maine Martin RB Guardians 9 41 4.6 0 12 4.56
Jacques Patrick RB Brahmas 10 38 3.8 0 8 3.80
Brenden Knox RB Sea Dragons 11 31 2.8 1 13 2.82
Ryquell Armstead TE Defenders 8 30 3.8 0 11 3.75
Kelvin Taylor RB Guardians 5 28 5.6 0 12 5.60
Abram Smith RB Defenders 11 28 2.5 0 7 2.55
Dejoun Lee RB Roughnecks 6 25 4.2 0 8 4.17
Keith Ford RB Renegades 9 24 2.7 0 9 2.67
Morgan Ellison TE Sea Dragons 3 17 5.7 0 12 5.67
Drew Plitt QB Renegades 5 16 3.2 0 11 3.20
Cole McDonald QB Roughnecks 4 14 3.5 1 5 3.50
Deriq King QB Defenders 8 14 1.8 1 5 1.75
A. J. McCarron QB Battlehawks 4 12 3 0 7 3.00
Jack Coan QB Brahmas 4 10 2.5 0 6 2.50
John Lovett RB Vipers 4 10 2.5 0 6 2.50
Deddrick Thomas WR Guardians 1 9 9 0 9 9.00
Jordan Ta'amu QB Defenders 5 9 1.8 1 4 1.80
Cinque Sweeting WR Vipers 2 6 3 0 5 3.00
DeAndre Torrey RB Vipers 3 6 2 0 6 2.00
Jequez Ezzard WR Defenders 1 3 3 0 3 3.00
Ben DiNucci QB Sea Dragons 3 3 1 0 8 1.00
Landen Akers WR Brahmas 1 1 1 0 1 1.00
Adrian Killins RB Renegades 2 1 0.5 0 4 0.50
Kareem Walker RB Battlehawks 2 1 0.5 0 2 0.50
Rod Smith TE Vipers 5 1 0.2 0 1 0.20
Mataeo Durant RB Battlehawks 3 0 0 0 1 0.00
Brandon Silvers QB Roughnecks 2 0 0 0 1 0.00
Paxton Lynch RB Guardians 1 0 0 0 0 0.00

