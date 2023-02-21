Week 1 of the XFL is in the books and we’re ready to dig into the statistics. Today we’ll take a look at the running backs. No single rusher topped 85 yards on the ground, but there were some interesting performances.
For fantasy, we want a player that we can feel confident will be near the top in rushing attempts, but also get opportunities through the air. There weren’t a whole lot of RB targets to go around, with Max Borghi and Kalen Ballage leading the way with four, but that’s still a good sign for their production moving forward.
Game flow did help Kalen Ballage see so many touches, but the Brahmas appear to like the run and his four targets were an interesting development. If he can get a little through the air, he will continue to have fantasy relevance even without 24 carries.
Top 5 leaders in rushing yards are:
Kalen Ballage, RB, Brahmas, 84 yards
Brian Hill, RB, Battlehawks, 55 yards
Max Borghi, RB, Roughnecks, 42 yards
De’Veon Smith, RB, Renegades, 42 yards
Jah-Maine Martin, RB, Guardians, 41 yards
Top 5 leaders in rushing attempts are:
Kalen Ballage, RB, Brahmas, 24 carries
De’Veon Smith, RB, Renegades, 15 carries
Abram Smith, RB, Defenders, 11 carries
Brenden Knox, RB, Sea Dragons, 11 carries
Jacques Patrick, RB, Brahmas, 10 carries
Top 5 running backs in targets are:
Kalen Ballage, RB, Brahmas, 4 targets
Max Borghi, RB, Roughnecks, 4 targets
Deveon Smith, RB, Renegades, 3 targets
Brian Hill, RB, Battlehawks, 3 targets
Mataeo Durant, RB, Battlehawks, 3 targets
XFL rushing leaders, statistics for Week 1
|PLAYER
|Pos
|Team
|CAR
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LONG
|Yds per car
|Kalen Ballage
|RB
|Brahmas
|24
|84
|3.5
|0
|15
|3.50
|Brian Hill
|RB
|Battlehawks
|6
|55
|9.2
|0
|40
|9.17
|Max Borghi
|RB
|Roughnecks
|8
|42
|5.3
|1
|27
|5.25
|Deveon Smith
|RB
|Renegades
|15
|42
|2.8
|0
|8
|2.80
|Jah-Maine Martin
|RB
|Guardians
|9
|41
|4.6
|0
|12
|4.56
|Jacques Patrick
|RB
|Brahmas
|10
|38
|3.8
|0
|8
|3.80
|Brenden Knox
|RB
|Sea Dragons
|11
|31
|2.8
|1
|13
|2.82
|Ryquell Armstead
|TE
|Defenders
|8
|30
|3.8
|0
|11
|3.75
|Kelvin Taylor
|RB
|Guardians
|5
|28
|5.6
|0
|12
|5.60
|Abram Smith
|RB
|Defenders
|11
|28
|2.5
|0
|7
|2.55
|Dejoun Lee
|RB
|Roughnecks
|6
|25
|4.2
|0
|8
|4.17
|Keith Ford
|RB
|Renegades
|9
|24
|2.7
|0
|9
|2.67
|Morgan Ellison
|TE
|Sea Dragons
|3
|17
|5.7
|0
|12
|5.67
|Drew Plitt
|QB
|Renegades
|5
|16
|3.2
|0
|11
|3.20
|Cole McDonald
|QB
|Roughnecks
|4
|14
|3.5
|1
|5
|3.50
|Deriq King
|QB
|Defenders
|8
|14
|1.8
|1
|5
|1.75
|A. J. McCarron
|QB
|Battlehawks
|4
|12
|3
|0
|7
|3.00
|Jack Coan
|QB
|Brahmas
|4
|10
|2.5
|0
|6
|2.50
|John Lovett
|RB
|Vipers
|4
|10
|2.5
|0
|6
|2.50
|Deddrick Thomas
|WR
|Guardians
|1
|9
|9
|0
|9
|9.00
|Jordan Ta'amu
|QB
|Defenders
|5
|9
|1.8
|1
|4
|1.80
|Cinque Sweeting
|WR
|Vipers
|2
|6
|3
|0
|5
|3.00
|DeAndre Torrey
|RB
|Vipers
|3
|6
|2
|0
|6
|2.00
|Jequez Ezzard
|WR
|Defenders
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3.00
|Ben DiNucci
|QB
|Sea Dragons
|3
|3
|1
|0
|8
|1.00
|Landen Akers
|WR
|Brahmas
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1.00
|Adrian Killins
|RB
|Renegades
|2
|1
|0.5
|0
|4
|0.50
|Kareem Walker
|RB
|Battlehawks
|2
|1
|0.5
|0
|2
|0.50
|Rod Smith
|TE
|Vipers
|5
|1
|0.2
|0
|1
|0.20
|Mataeo Durant
|RB
|Battlehawks
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Brandon Silvers
|QB
|Roughnecks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Paxton Lynch
|RB
|Guardians
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00