How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on February 21

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

There’s plenty of action going on in the developmental brand right now as it builds towards both the Roadblock special in two weeks and the Stand and Deliver pay-per-view during Wrestlemania weekend. Tonight. we’ll get the NXT Champion putting his belt on the line against a veteran challenger.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, February 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against Jinder Mahal in the main event of tonight’s show. The champ was confronted by Mahal and Indus Sher last week as the rising trio in NXT have their eyes set on capturing gold. We’ll see how Breakker handles this test on the road to Stand and Deliver.

In the main event of last week’s show, the team of NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura successfully put down former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Afterwards, Satomura requested a future title match from Perez and the champ accepted. We’ll see if that match gets made official for either Roadblock or Stand and Deliver tonight.

Last week, Jacy Jayne cut a promo about why she turned on former tag team partner Gigi Dolin. She stated that she got tired of carrying Dolin and boasted about how she’s now the last one of Toxic Attraction still standing. Tonight, Jayne will step into the ring for the first time as a singles star when going one-on-one with Indi Hartwell.

Also on the show, Trick Williams has challenged Ilja Dragunov to a match tonight after being shoved by the former NXT UK champ two weeks ago. We’ll also get NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus in a non-title match against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade and the Dyad will face Chase U.