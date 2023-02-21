Twin brothers to face each other in Honda Classic

This week’s Honda Classic field may not feature an all-star group, but it does have a very unique pair taking the PGA National Champion Course — twin brothers Parker and Pierceson Coody will face off in Palm Beach this week.

Parker earned a spot in the tournament in Monday’s qualifier, marking his second career PGA TOUR event. His brother Pierceson ranks at No. 241 in the OWGR and earned his spot through a sponsor exemption.

"This will be the first PGA TOUR event that they play together. So it's a special one."



Big week @TheHondaClassic for the Coody family after @Parker_Coody earned a spot to play alongside his twin brother via the Monday Qualifier. pic.twitter.com/R1g0HjUCMs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 21, 2023

The two brothers played for the University of Texas, and were part of their national-championship-winning golf team last year. They are the grandsons of 1971 Masters winner Charles Coody and are 23 years old, just beginning their professional careers as they attempt to earn a PGA TOUR card.

Pierceson’s odds to win are set at +18000, and Parker is installed at +80000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Honda Classic tees off on Thursday, February 23 from PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. It is a full-field event with 144 players teeing off, and the top 65 and ties making the cut after Friday’s play for the weekend.