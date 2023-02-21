 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twin brothers to face each other in Honda Classic

The former Texas Longhorns golfers get to face off against each other on the PGA TOUR this week.

By grace.mcdermott
Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard - Round Two Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

This week’s Honda Classic field may not feature an all-star group, but it does have a very unique pair taking the PGA National Champion Course — twin brothers Parker and Pierceson Coody will face off in Palm Beach this week.

Parker earned a spot in the tournament in Monday’s qualifier, marking his second career PGA TOUR event. His brother Pierceson ranks at No. 241 in the OWGR and earned his spot through a sponsor exemption.

The two brothers played for the University of Texas, and were part of their national-championship-winning golf team last year. They are the grandsons of 1971 Masters winner Charles Coody and are 23 years old, just beginning their professional careers as they attempt to earn a PGA TOUR card.

Pierceson’s odds to win are set at +18000, and Parker is installed at +80000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Honda Classic tees off on Thursday, February 23 from PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. It is a full-field event with 144 players teeing off, and the top 65 and ties making the cut after Friday’s play for the weekend.

More From DraftKings Nation