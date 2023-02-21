XFL passing leaders, statistics for Week 1

Week 1 of the XFL was not exactly stellar for the starting quarterbacks, but that is to be expected. These teams haven’t had any preseason games and were thrown out there. Yes, there aren’t enough good starting quarterbacks in the NFL, so these guys aren’t going to be the cream of the crop, but more time to gel will help, at least some of them.

Overall there were 10 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions from the eight teams in Week 1, with Vipers’ QB Luis Perez as the only quarterback who threw more touchdowns than interceptions. He made his interceptions count though, as both were returned for touchdowns, sealing a loss for the Vipers. We will likely see Brett Hundley starting for Vegas in Week 2.

The BattleHawks A.J. McCarron had no time to throw through the first thre quarters against the Brahmas, but he went off in the fourth quarter to bring his team back. It was a good sign for things to come.

Top 5 leaders in passing yards are:

Ben DiNucci, Sea Dragons Brahmas, 282 yards, 5.2 YPA

Brandon Silvers, Roughnecks, 272 yards, 6.5 YPA

Luis Perez, Vipers, 249 yards, 6.9 YPA

Jack Coan, Brahmas, 207 yards, 5.8 YPA

A. J. McCarro, Battlehawks, 190 yards, 7.3 YPA