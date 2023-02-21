 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

XFL passing leaders, statistics for Week 1

We take a look at which XFL quarterbacks lead the league in yards and carries.

By Chet Gresham
Ben DiNucci #6 of the Seattle Sea Dragons attempts a pass against the DC Defenders during the second half of the XFL game at Audi Field on February 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Week 1 of the XFL was not exactly stellar for the starting quarterbacks, but that is to be expected. These teams haven’t had any preseason games and were thrown out there. Yes, there aren’t enough good starting quarterbacks in the NFL, so these guys aren’t going to be the cream of the crop, but more time to gel will help, at least some of them.

Overall there were 10 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions from the eight teams in Week 1, with Vipers’ QB Luis Perez as the only quarterback who threw more touchdowns than interceptions. He made his interceptions count though, as both were returned for touchdowns, sealing a loss for the Vipers. We will likely see Brett Hundley starting for Vegas in Week 2.

The BattleHawks A.J. McCarron had no time to throw through the first thre quarters against the Brahmas, but he went off in the fourth quarter to bring his team back. It was a good sign for things to come.

Top 5 leaders in passing yards are:

Ben DiNucci, Sea Dragons Brahmas, 282 yards, 5.2 YPA
Brandon Silvers, Roughnecks, 272 yards, 6.5 YPA
Luis Perez, Vipers, 249 yards, 6.9 YPA
Jack Coan, Brahmas, 207 yards, 5.8 YPA
A. J. McCarro, Battlehawks, 190 yards, 7.3 YPA

Quarterback Team C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT SCK-YDS CAR YDS TD
Ben DiNucci Sea Dragons 35/54 282 5.2 1 2 2 - 8 3 3 0
Brandon Silvers Roughnecks 26/42 272 6.5 2 2 3 - 16 2 0 0
Luis Perez Vipers 22/36 249 6.9 3 2 3 - 13
Jack Coan Brahmas 25/36 207 5.8 1 1 2 - 16 4 10 0
A. J. McCarron Battlehawks 18/26 190 7.3 2 0 5 - 23 4 12 0
Drew Plitt Renegades 19/25 172 6.9 0 1 3 - 9 5 16 0
Quinten Dormady Guardians 12/18 142 7.9 1 2 3 - 15
Paxton Lynch Guardians 15/21 136 6.5 1 1 4 - 27
Jordan Ta'amu Defenders 8-19 86 4.5 0 1 0 - 0 5 9 1
Deriq King Defenders 1-2 7 3.5 0 0 0 - 0
Steven Montez Sea Dragons 1-2 6 3 0 0 0 - 0
Deriq King Defenders 8 14 1
Cole McDonald Roughnecks 4 14 1

