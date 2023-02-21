Is Daniel Jones worth big money? Mike Golic Jr. breaks it down on the latest GoJo Podcast

There are a lot of big storylines heading into the NFL offseason. Where will Aaron Rodgers play next season? Where will QB Derek Carr sign? Among these storylines is the next big QB contract: The New York Giants’ Daniel Jones. The big debate is on whether or not he’s worth big money, reportedly in the $45 million range. Many in the NFL community are debating said topic, including Mike Golic Jr. on the latest episode of the GoJo Podcast.

Jones just helped lead the Giants to the postseason for the first time since 2016. The former Duke QB hasn’t had much to work with on offense other than RB Saquon Barkley, who has dealt with injuries throughout his NFL career. So the big debate for GoJo is whether or not Jones can win you a Super Bowl. If the Giants can surround him with enough talent, perhaps Jones can get the G-Men to the Super Bowl again.

Super Bowl champion Trey Smith also joins the show.

