When is the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight?

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are set to take the ring on Sunday, Feb. 26. When will this main event start?

It’s finally here! After years of Jake Paul and Tommy Fury talking about fighting — only to have the event derailed twice — we are finally on the cusp of the bout actually taking place. Let’s dive into the date, time, and location for this highly anticipated fight.

Paul and Fury are set to face each other on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. ET. The fight will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and air on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Take note that the main card will begin at 2 p.m. ET, and there are four fights prior to Paul and Fury taking the ring. The main event ring walks are expected to begin around 5 p.m. ET.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Paul is a small moneyline favorite with -180 odds to win. Fury checks in with +140 odds on the moneyline. The over/under has been set at 6.5 rounds with -150 juice to the over and +115 odds to the under. Paul has +220 odds to win by KO/TKO/DQ while Fury has +280 odds in that regard. Paul has +180 odds to win by decision, and Fury is +500 on that front.

