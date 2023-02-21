It’s finally here! After years of Jake Paul and Tommy Fury talking about fighting — only to have the event derailed twice — we are finally on the cusp of the bout actually taking place. Let’s dive into the date, time, and location for this highly anticipated fight.

When is the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight?

Paul and Fury are set to face each other on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. ET. The fight will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and air on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Take note that the main card will begin at 2 p.m. ET, and there are four fights prior to Paul and Fury taking the ring. The main event ring walks are expected to begin around 5 p.m. ET.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Paul is a small moneyline favorite with -180 odds to win. Fury checks in with +140 odds on the moneyline. The over/under has been set at 6.5 rounds with -150 juice to the over and +115 odds to the under. Paul has +220 odds to win by KO/TKO/DQ while Fury has +280 odds in that regard. Paul has +180 odds to win by decision, and Fury is +500 on that front.