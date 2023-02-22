Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Honda Classic

It’s impossible to forget the impact that the weather had on last year’s Honda Classic. With Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry engaged in a battle down to the wire, the sky opened up as the duo approached the final holes, with Straka recording his winning birdie putt through the rain.

This year’s winner shouldn’t have to deal with any weather-related impediments, as the initial forecast for this weekend’s tournament looks clear. As of now, there’s no prediction of any type of perception over the weekend, and, maybe more importantly, it looks as if the humidity will hover in the 60% range. The temperature should hover around 70 degrees.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 Honda Classic starting Thursday, Feb. 23 and ending Sunday, Feb. 26 at the PGA National Course in Palm Beach Florida.

Thursday, February 23

Hi 79°, Low 71°: Sunny, 0% chance of rain, 8 MPH winds, humidity of 60% at 1 p.m.

Friday, February 24

Hi 80°, Low 73°: partly cloudy, 0% chance of rain, 6 MPH wins, humidity of 59% at 1 p.m.

Saturday, February 25

Hi 78°, Low 73°: Partly cloudy, 0% chance of rain, 9 MPH winds, humidity of 61% at 1 p.m.

Sunday, February 26

Hi 79°, Low 71°: Sunny, 0% chance of rain, 8 MPH winds, humidity of 60% at 1 p.m.