RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

We go over everything you need to know for RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City in the UCL Round of 16 first leg.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester City’s Erling Haland during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City at City Ground on February 18, 2023 in Nottingham, United Kingdom.
Photo by Mick Walker - CameraSport via Getty Images

RB Leipzig and Manchester City meet Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash. RB Leipzig enter this contest after a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg Saturday, while Manchester City squandered a chance at three points with a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Christopher Nkunku is set to return for RB Leipzig. Man City are going to be without Kevin De Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones for this clash, which is going to test their depth significantly.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

RB Leipzig v. Manchester City

Date: Wednesday, February 22
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

RB Leipzig: +350
Draw: +275
Manchester City: -120

Moneyline pick: Manchester City -120

You can take the Premier League giants on the goal line (City -1.5 is +225) to extract more value out of this team. These clubs met in the group stage in the 2021-22 tournament, with Man City smashing the German side 6-3 in the first match. Leipzig did get a 2-1 win in the return game but neither side had anything to play for in that fixture. Even with Nkunku coming back and De Bruyne out, Guardiola has enough talent to get the win here.

