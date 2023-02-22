RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

RB Leipzig and Manchester City meet Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash. RB Leipzig enter this contest after a 3-0 win over Wolfsburg Saturday, while Manchester City squandered a chance at three points with a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Christopher Nkunku is set to return for RB Leipzig. Man City are going to be without Kevin De Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones for this clash, which is going to test their depth significantly.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

RB Leipzig v. Manchester City

Date: Wednesday, February 22

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

RB Leipzig: +350

Draw: +275

Manchester City: -120

Moneyline pick: Manchester City -120

You can take the Premier League giants on the goal line (City -1.5 is +225) to extract more value out of this team. These clubs met in the group stage in the 2021-22 tournament, with Man City smashing the German side 6-3 in the first match. Leipzig did get a 2-1 win in the return game but neither side had anything to play for in that fixture. Even with Nkunku coming back and De Bruyne out, Guardiola has enough talent to get the win here.