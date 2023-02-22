Pala Casino 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Fontana, California for the second race of the young season. The Pala Casino 400 is next up, with the green flag dropping at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on Fox.

There are 36 drivers on the entry list for Sunday’s race. Kyle Larson enters race week as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +650 and is the defending champ at what was briefly called the WISE Power 400. He is followed by Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott at +800. Elliott had opened at +700, but slipped as race weekend approaches. Hamlin and Elliott are followed by Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Christopher Bell at +1000. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. won last week’s Daytona 500 and is +5000 to win this week.

The field will have garage hours on Friday and early Saturday, and then conduct qualifying at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. FS1 will broadcast qualifying.