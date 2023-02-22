 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pala Casino 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway on February 27, 2022 in Fontana, California. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Fontana, California for the second race of the young season. The Pala Casino 400 is next up, with the green flag dropping at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on Fox.

There are 36 drivers on the entry list for Sunday’s race. Kyle Larson enters race week as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +650 and is the defending champ at what was briefly called the WISE Power 400. He is followed by Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott at +800. Elliott had opened at +700, but slipped as race weekend approaches. Hamlin and Elliott are followed by Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Christopher Bell at +1000. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. won last week’s Daytona 500 and is +5000 to win this week.

The field will have garage hours on Friday and early Saturday, and then conduct qualifying at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. FS1 will broadcast qualifying.

2023 Pala Casino 400 entry list

Pos DRIVER #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suárez 99

