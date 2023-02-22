Will James Bradberry be franchised by the Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off an appearance in Super Bowl 57. Several moves by GM Howie Roseman were short-term or win-now moves, so now he has some decisions to make ahead of the 2023 off-season. Cornerback James Bradberry played well for the Eagles but did get called for a holding call that essentially sealed the loss for them in the Super Bowl.

Bradberry played in all 17 games and had 44 tackles. He had three interceptions for 54 yards, including a pick-six. He defended 17 total passes and was a solid all-around contributor to the team’s defense.

NFL teams were able to start tagging players starting on Tuesday, February 21st, with a deadline of March 7th.

Will James Bradberry receive the franchise tag in 2023?

Bradberry joined the Eagles on a one-year, $7.25 million contract. If Philly were to franchise tag him, it would cost $18,140,000 for a franchise tag and $15,791,000 if they used the transition tag. They are most likely to use the tag on S Chauncy Gardner-Johnson if they can’t get a long-term deal done, per Dov Kleiman. With NFL teams only getting one tag per team, they would be unable also to tag Bradberry. The Eagles also haven’t used a tag since 2012, so Bradberry is not likely to get tagged in 2023.