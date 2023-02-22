Will Jonathan Jones be franchised by Patriots?

The New England Patriots need to find ways this offseason to be more competitive in a tough AFC East. They have a free agency decision with cornerback Jonathan Jones. He was a consistent starter for the first time in 2022 and played well enough that he will earn a new contract somewhere.

Jones had 69 tackles and a career-high four touchdowns in 2022, including his first career touchdowns. He forced three fumbles and had 11 passes defended, which were also career marks. Jones started his career as a slot corner and then moved to the outside with Stefon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson heading to new teams.

NFL teams were able to start tagging players starting on Tuesday, February 21st, with a deadline of March 7th.

Will Jonathan Jones receive the franchise tag in 2023?

The 29-year-old is coming off a three-year, $21,000,000 extension and consistently improved over the length of the deal. If New England wants to franchise tag Jones, it would cost them $18,140,000 for the 2023 season. Paying Jones this salary would make him the ninth highest-paid corner in the league. While he played well, he didn’t play that well. The last corner that the Pats franchise tagged was Asante Samuel back in 2007.